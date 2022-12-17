7 of the Best ’90s Holiday Movies to Watch This Christmas

The holiday season is often a time of nostalgia. There’s no better way to foster it than by streaming old Christmas movies. If you look back fondly at the ’90s, you’re probably a millennial or Gen X — or you have great taste. While this decade’s films were often hit or miss, some of the best cult-classic holiday movies premiered during this time.

Here are the best ‘90s Christmas movies to put you in the holiday spirit:

1. ‘Home Alone’ (1990)

Time flies! It's been 30 years since 'Home Alone 2' was released in the UK. ?? pic.twitter.com/Z2gO2smHxE — Smooth Radio (@SmoothRadio) December 11, 2022

Every decade has its most memorable holiday film. Any ‘90s kid you meet will always remember the first time they saw Home Alone. While this concept would never work in present-day America, it was an instant hit when it premiered in 1990. Back then, it was reasonable to imagine a young child getting left behind by his family at Christmas (and nearly murdering the two robbers he tortures for hours).

Home Alone was Macaulay Culkin’s breakout role. You’ll also spot other famous faces, like Catherine O’Hara and the late John Candy. You can stream it on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, or Apple TV.

2. ‘The Santa Clause’ (1994)

This 1994 film stars Tim Allen as Scott Calvin, a busy dad who accidentally startles and unintentionally murders Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Scott puts on Santa’s suit and attempts to finish his job, inadvertently accepting the role of Santa.

This movie is a little creepier to watch as an adult. But it still has all the fun, heartwarming moments you remember from nearly 30 years ago. Plus, some of the lines will still make you laugh. Watch it on Disney+.

3. ‘The Muppet Christmas Carol’ (1992)

30 years ago today, The Muppet Christmas Carol released in theaters. ?✨ Thank you to our fans who have made the film part of their annual holiday traditions. You're the gift that keeps on giving! pic.twitter.com/O1VkbdVqZq — The Muppets (@TheMuppets) December 11, 2022

The Muppets outdid themselves with this 1992 remake of the Charles Dickens classic. Narrated by Gonzo the Great and Rizzo the Rat, you’ll enjoy this contemporary puppet take on the 19th-century classic. After all, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Future are slightly less intimidating when the Muppets play them.

Michael Caine plays grumpy Mr. Scrooge in The Muppet Christmas Carol. You’ll find this film on Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV.

4. ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1994)

This 1947 classic was remade in 1994. It brought all the elegance of the original film to the big screen (with a lot more color). This version stars Elizabeth Perkins, Dylan McDermott, and Mara Wilson, who was still enjoying her post-Mrs. Doubtfire fame.

While several decades have passed since the film’s release, it has aged gracefully, probably because the story is timeless. Whether you’ve seen Miracle on 34th Street a dozen times or have yet to experience it, you’ll want to stream it on Disney+ or YouTube.

5. ‘Mixed Nuts’ (1994)

1994’s Mixed Nuts stars Steve Martin, Rita Wilson, and Juliette Lewis | Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images

Mixed Nuts is another gem from 1994, although it didn’t receive the warmest reception from critics when it was released. The movie has a star-studded cast: Adam Sandler, Rita Wilson, Juliette Lewis, and Steve Martin. But the storyline is a little quirky for a holiday film.

Re-watch this old movie on Peacock or Amazon Prime Video, and you’ll find the wild shenanigans quite funny.

6. ‘Jingle All The Way’ (1996)

Jingle all the Way stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sinbad as two rival fathers desperate to purchase a Turbo-Man action figure for their sons on Christmas Eve. If you recall how difficult it was to get the most popular toy of the year in the ‘90s, you can imagine how far these panicked parents are willing to go.

This movie was released in 1996, and the one-liners are just as hilarious today. Watch this movie on Hulu or YouTube, and thank your lucky stars for online shopping.

7. ‘The Ref’ (1994)

When ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ and ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ are not enough to get you through the holidays, ‘The Ref’ answers the call. Read about why it's a wonderful Christmas movie: https://t.co/Od7mjXqMuh pic.twitter.com/FbMYTRSLIx — Film School Rejects (@rejectnation) December 26, 2021

This may not be the first Christmas movie to come to mind. But if you’ve seen it, you know it deserves a spot on the list. The Ref premiered in 1994 and stars Dennis Leary as a professional burglar, Gus. He has the unfortunate luck of holding an extremely miserable couple hostage. Hilarity ensues, and for a while, it seems as if Gus is the real hostage.

The Ref can be watched on YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and Vudu.