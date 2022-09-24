The 5 Best Hallmark Fall Movies of All Time, According to Viewers

Every year since 2015, Hallmark Channel celebrates autumn leaves, pumpkins, and crisp weather during the Hallmark Fall Harvest. Taking place in September and October, the annual event offers a series of romantic and heartwarming movies. Now that fall is upon us, let’s look back at the five best Hallmark fall movies of all time, according to viewers.

1. ‘Autumn Dreams’ (2015)

Fans on Ranker agree that one of the first Hallmark fall movies is also the best. Autumn Dreams follows two lovebirds from a small town in Iowa who have big dreams of one day leaving the town and achieving their dreams in the big city. Annie and Ben decide to elope, but Annie’s parents stop the couple in their tracks and have the marriage annulled.

Annie remains in Iowa and helps her family while Ben heads to the big city. Nearly two decades later, the pair are engaged to other people but realize their annulment was never finalized. They reunite to legalize their divorce but wonder how things could have been if they had ended up together.

Autumn Dreams stars Jill Wagner as Annie Hancock and Colin Egglesfield as Ben Langdon. Rachel Hayward and Ken Tremblett play Annie’s parents Jessica and Hal Hancock.

2. ‘A Harvest Wedding’ (2017)

Sarah Bloom, a fast-rising successful wedding planner from New York returns to her hometown in Williamstown, Massachusetts, to plan the most anticipated wedding of the season. The soon-to-be husband and wife demand that the wedding be held on the groom’s family farm, which is a problem for Sarah, who is used to fancy wedding arenas.

Another complication for Sarah is that the groom’s older brother David, who runs the farm, is Sarah’s first love and crush. It’s up to Sarah to find a way to make the wedding happen while still navigating her unresolved feelings for David.

Wagner and Victor Webster star in Hallmark Channel’s A Harvest Wedding as Sarah and David Nichols (Sarah’s teenage sweetheart). Andrea Brooks plays Abby, while Merren McMahon stars as Emma. Others include Catherine Barroll as Barbara and Jeremy Guilbaut as Payton Ellis.

3. ‘Falling for Vermont’ (2017)

East Coast tune in NOW to see this fan-favorite classic! ??#FallingForVermont is the #2 pick of the patch on the #FallHarvest Holiday Weekend Movie Countdown! Who’s tweeting with us? pic.twitter.com/Tw8M6U74tK — Hallmark Channel (@hallmarkchannel) October 14, 2019

In Falling for Vermont, Angela Young, a bestselling author, finds herself needing an escape from the media frenzy surrounding her life and book. She seeks help from her manager and boyfriend, Brad, but he’s too invested in the profits and is constantly booking her more deals.

Determined to take some time off, Angela drives off, but her plan to disappear goes awry after she’s caught in a thunderstorm and crashes her car. She survives but loses her memory and has no ID on her. The town doctor Jeff Callan takes Angela in and offers her a place to stay as she recuperates and recovers her memory.

Benjamin Ayres and Julie Gonzalo are the stars of the movie, playing Angela and Dr. Jeff. Lauren McNamara and Christian Michael Cooper play Ayres’ character’s kids, Emily and Alex.

4. ‘Harvest Love’ (2017)

Harvest Love | Hallmark Channel via Youtube

A recently widowed and overworked surgeon takes a break from her busy life by vacationing at her family’s pear farm. Luna also seeks to spend some time with her son Andy, and they both end up loving the simple small-town life. Luna also falls in love with the farm’s manager, who teaches her the importance of her heritage.

Ryan Paevey plays the farm manager Will Nash, while Jen Lilley portrays Luna Gilson. Brenden Sunderland plays Andy, Luna’s son, while Barry W. Levy plays Eli Gilson.

5. ‘October Kiss’ (2015)

October Kiss rounds out the five best Hallmark fall movies according to fans on Ranker. When Ryan Lawson, a workaholic executive, hires a temporary nanny, Poppy, for his two young children. The ever-optimistic Poppy breaks through to the children and the father and teaches them the importance of unconditional love. Poppy and Ryan soon fall for each other.

The movie stars Ashley Williams as Poppy and Sam Jaeger as Ryan. Hannah Cheramy plays Zoe Larson, while Owen and Connor Fielding portray Rob and Steve.

