Is There a Best Order to Watch ‘Kaleidoscope’ on Netflix? Here’s What Fans Are Saying

Netflix‘s new heist show, Kaleidoscope, has fascinated many people with its interesting concept: a non-linear story. Fans can watch the episodes in practically any order to experience the heist in a unique way. However, as intriguing as it sounds, the format has left some interested viewers feeling overwhelmed by all the possibilities. What is the best order to watch the episodes in Kaleidoscope? Here’s what to know.

Giancarlo Esposito as Leo Pap in ‘Kaleidoscope’ | Netflix

‘Kaleidoscope’ is a non-linear story that offers a unique viewing experience

According to Tudum, Kaleidoscope stars “Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, Niousha Noor, Jordan Mendoza, Soojeong Son, and Hemky Madera.” The series spans 25 years and tells the story of a group of thieves that plan to break into a seemingly unbreakable vault and steal $70 billion. However, they must first find a way around the FBI and the vault’s security team.

There are eight episodes in Kaleidoscope, but they don’t come in a specific number order. Instead, each episode is simply named after a color: “Green,” “Red,” “Yellow,” “Blue,” “Violet,” “Pink,” “Orange,” and “White.” There’s also a one-minute introductory video, “Black,” that explains the immersive experience. While Kaleidoscope is technically an anthology series, there is one rule: “White,” the finale that details the heist itself, should always be last. Of course, you could break that rule if you so choose.

“Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode,” creator Eric Garcia told Tudum. “Similarly, there’ll be answers in an episode that you’re watching that you don’t even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode.”

What is the best order to watch ‘Kaleidoscope’?

There are more than 5,000 ways to watch Kaleidoscope, but which episode order is considered the best? It’s really up to the viewer — there is no wrong order. Netflix even makes it simple by offering the episodes in a random order for every viewer, so there’s no need to manually select episodes (unless you want to).

If you’re still seeking guidance, you can always follow the paths of fellow viewers. Vulture claimed that the ideal order of episodes in Kaleidoscope is “Yellow,” “Violet,” “Orange,” “Green,” “Blue,” “Red,” “Pink,” and “White.” Meanwhile, a viral TikTok said the best viewing experience is derived from “Green,” “Yellow,” “Violet,” “Orange,” “Blue,” “Red,” “Pink,” and “White.” These orders are pretty similar, so that could be the best way to go.

Many fans on Reddit have come up with other creative ways to watch Kaleidoscope. For example, you could try rainbow order: “Red,” “Orange,” “Yellow,” “Green,” “Blue,” “Violet,” “Pink,” and “White.” You might also consider a reverse rainbow (while still leaving “White” in last): “Pink,” “Violet,” “Blue,” “Green,” “Yellow,” “Orange,” “Red,” and “White.” Even if you want to watch in order of your favorite colors, that would still work.

‘Kaleidoscope’ episodes in chronological order

meet the crew of KALEIDOSCOPE, a brand new heist series now streaming:



Leo Pap (Giancarlo Esposito), the fearless heist operation leader who devises the most elaborate heist in history ? pic.twitter.com/6ACprsYsHN — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) January 1, 2023

Many fans have found that watching the episodes the traditional way — in chronological order — helped them better understand the story. To put them in chronological order, you must take note of the time period in each episode. You can still choose to end with “White,” but it chronologically falls earlier in the series. Here are the episodes in order of the timeline:

“Violet” — 24 years before the heist

“Green” — seven years before the heist

“Yellow” — six weeks before the heist

“Orange” — three weeks before the heist

“Blue” — five days before the heist

“White” — the heist

“Red” — the day after the heist

“Pink” — six months later

All eight episodes of Kaleidoscope are now streaming on Netflix. Which order did you get? Let us know in the comments.