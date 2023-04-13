4 Best ‘Sex and the City’ Episodes

Sex and the City has been a gem on TV since the late ’90s. Set in modern-day New York City, the series followed Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall), and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis).

Here are four of the best SATC episodes.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall during Filming “Sex and the City” | Tom Kingston/WireImage

Fans have watched the ‘Sex and the City’ characters for 25 years

It’s rare to see the evolution of television characters over the course of two and a half decades. Sex and the City originally ran from 1998 to 2004 for six seasons. The series spawned two movies and now a follow-up reboot series, And Just Like That.

As a result, fans have watched Carrie, Charlotte, Miranda, and Samantha grow, love, and learn. When the show initially premiered, the women (except for Samatha, who was 41) were in their thirties, trying to figure out their lives in New York City.

There are a ton of gems to pick out in Sex and the City, but a few episodes are standouts.

The best ‘Sex and the City’ episodes

Sex and the City is packed full of memorable moments, Miranda giving birth, Carrie dropping her purse full of condoms, and even the shocking poster of her splashed across a city bus. However, there are a handful of Sex and the City episodes that shine above the rest.

“Anchors, Away” (Season 5, Episode 1): Naval sailors come to New York for fleet week, which is supposed to be like the Super Bowl for single women. Carrie finds herself flirting with a sexy Southern sailor (Daniel Sunjata), and when he questions her love for NYC, she schools him on her city. It’s a classic Sex and the City episode where Carrie chooses her city and herself. “Twenty-Something Girls vs. Thirty-Something Women” (Season 2, Episode 17): The ladies head to the Hamptons, where Charlotte has a fling and gets crabs. However, the most impactful moment is when Carrie discovers that Mr. Big has returned to NYC from Paris and is also engaged to a 20-something woman. “They Shoot Single People, Don’t They?” (Season 2, Episode 4): In Sex and the City, the women, except for Charlotte, often reveled in their singleness. However, this episode explores some of the anxieties singles have and the anxieties that other people place on them. “I Heart NY” (Season 4, Episode 18), In the episode, Carrie plans a big date in NYC to send Big off to California. However, their date is cut short when Miranda goes into labor. It’s a SATC classic.

Carrie Bradshaw wasn’t always a good person on ‘Sex and the City’

One of the things that set Carrie apart from other woman characters of the time was the fact that she was super imperfect and sometimes not even the best friend. She made many chaotic choices, including cheating with Big, hiding secrets and lying to her friends, not owning up to her mistakes, and so much else.

However, it also made her feel very real. It also enabled women to be seen as worthy but imperfect, no longer beholden to adhere to an unattainable ideal of who they were supposed to be.

Carrie wasn’t always right, but she lived life on her terms.