The 3 Best ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Episodes of All Time, According to Viewers on IMDb

Vanderpump Rules has been going strong for 10 seasons, beginning in 2013. The reality show that began as a look into the lives of the young servers at Lisa Vanderpump’s restaurant SUR has become so much more, and many of the best episodes are in the past. After all, the cast has grown and changed through the years. Or have they?

Just when fans were beginning to feel that VPR was getting slightly dull, Scandoval occurred. The affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss has shaken not only the reality show but all of Bravo.

New episodes are sure to be some of the most watched of all time, and the season 10 reunion may even break some records.

But Vanderpump Rules was intriguing from the start, and IMDb users have rated what they think are the best episodes. The following are the three favorites.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10: ‘Divorce Party Crashers’

It’s not entirely surprising that this recent episode from season 10 received an 8.8 rating. Originally aired on March 15, 2023, the conversation strangely foreshadowed the blowup that was coming.

Katie Maloney invited a few friends on a “girls’ trip” and included Raquel even after she asked Katie’s ex Tom Schwartz to make out. Raquel followed that up with another faux pas when she kissed a guy Lala Kent had her eye on.

The other women spoke about the former beauty queen (while she listened in) and said she only goes after men who are taken. Raquel later shot back and called Lala a “mistress” which definitely ended that friendship.

Sadly, the one who defended Raquel was Ariana Madix when she called Lala and Katie “mean.” Raquel apparently thanked her friend by having a months-long affair with her boyfriend.

‘Vanderpump Rules Season 4: ‘The B**** is Back’

(l-r) Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Jax Taylor, Scheana Marie, Lisa Vanderpump, Kristen Doute, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Tom Schwartz | Tommy Garcia/Andrew Eccles/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Season 4 Episode 13, which originally aired on January 25, 2016, saw most of the SUR crew vacationing in Hawaii. IMDb users gave it a 9.0 rating.

There was a lot of turmoil on the trip and it was a rare time we saw Lala vulnerable. The hostess was very upset about the way the group was talking about and treating her. It was also the time when Scheana was taking note of her husband Mike Shay’s drinking.

Back at home, Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder chat about the rift between Stassi and former bestie Katie.

The drama came at the end of the episode, as they were getting ready to leave Hawaii.

“How much of a f****** idiot do you have to be to steal a pair of sunglasses?” Katie asked the cameras. Because that was what Jax Taylor did, he stole a pair of sunglasses and got himself arrested.

The group scrambles to post $11,000 bail and get him out of jail in time to make their flight.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 2: ‘B**** Slap’

The best of the best Vanderpump Rules episodes with a 9.2 rating was episode 13 from season 2 which aired in February 2014. It was the slap heard around the world.

It had been a long time coming. Stassi had heard and long suspected that her boyfriend Jax cheated on her with her bestie Kristen, who was also still with Tom Sandoval. They both continuously denied it but ultimately it was the truth.

Stassi was out for revenge and came up with a plan. She confronted her former bestie in front of everyone, including Sandoval, with Jax backing her up by finally telling the truth. Kristen continued to deny it.

Stassi called her a “dirty f****** w****,” and when Kristen shot back with “f*** you,” her ex-friend back-handed slapped her in the face. An actual fight ensued and the group had to jump in to break it up.

The craziest thing was that Stassi and Kristen eventually make up and become best friends again.