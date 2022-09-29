BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Lil’ Kim, Wu-Tang Clan, and Other Artists Will Perform a Special Tribute During the Show

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will honor some of the best and brightest artists in hip-hop today, with rappers, singers, and other musicians gathering in Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center to commemorate the last year in hip-hop. The show will feature a special tribute to iconic hip-hop record label Loud Records, with several legendary emcees themselves participating.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will have special performances from artists like Pusha T, French Montana, and Fivio Foreign

While the BET Awards take place every year to honor the biggest accomplishments across all areas of entertainment, the BET Hip Hop Awards specifically honor those with outstanding contributions in music over the past year. And just like every other music award show, the BET Hip Hop Awards will host several performances by some of the hottest names in music today.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will have performances from hip-hop heavy hitters including Fat Joe, Pusha T, French Montana, Moneybagg Yo, N.O.R.E., Fivio Foreign, and Joey Bada$$, as well as more recent entrants into the industry: Glorilla, EST Gee, Armani White, and Bleu.

Lil’ Kim, Remy Ma, the Wu-Tang Clan, and other legendary artists are performing a special tribute at the BET Hip Hop Awards

BET will also be celebrating the 30th birthday of New York record label Loud Records in a special performance dubbed Loud 30. Lil’ Kim, David Banner, Lil’ Flip, Havoc of Mobb Deep, M.O.P., Dead Prez, and Remy Ma — as well as Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, RZA, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck — will be performing in honor of the groundbreaking hip-hop label.

Since its founding in 1991, Loud Records has had some of the biggest names in hip-hop on its roster, including the Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, M.O.P., Three 6 Mafia, Xzibit, Funkmaster Flex, Lil’ Flip, and Remy Ma.

The BET Hip Hop Awards have contained tributes in the past

Over the years, the BET Hip Hop Awards have held many tribute performances. Many of these performances are done to honor artists who died over the past year, while others honor looming figures in hip-hop, such as the Loud 30 performance. At the 2020 BET Hip Hop Awards, for example, Migos member Quavo performed a medley in memoriam of the late rapper Pop Smoke.

Drake leads nominations this year

With 14 total nominations, Canadian rapper Drake leads the pack of nominees at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The “Crew Love” rapper is up for some of the biggest awards of the night, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year (for 2021’s Certified Lover Boy), and Lyricist of the Year. He’s followed by Kanye West with 10 nominations in categories including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year (for his 2021 release Donda), and Best Live Performer and Super Bowl halftime show performer Kendrick Lamar, who’s up for nine awards.

