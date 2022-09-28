BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Pusha T, French Montana, and Glorilla Among the Show’s Performers

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards take place on October 4, and some of the biggest names in hip-hop will be honored at the annual show. The award show will also host several musical performances by some of the industry’s hottest rappers.

Glorilla | Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Roc Nation

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will honor the biggest names in the industry

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards will be broadcast from Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 4, 2022. The show will be hosted by Fat Joe, who himself has been a hardworking figure in hip-hop for decades.

Drake leads this year’s nominations, with 14 total. The Canadian rapper is up for some of the biggest awards of the night, including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year (for 2021’s Certified Lover Boy), and Lyricist of the Year. Kanye West follows him with 10 nominations in categories including Hip Hop Artist of the Year, Hip Hop Album of the Year (for his 2021 release Donda), and Best Live Performer. Kendrick Lamar, who returned after a five-year hiatus in 2022 with his album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, is up for 9 different awards.

RELATED: BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Kendrick Lamar Is Competing Against His Cousin Baby Keem in 1 Category

Glorilla, French Montana, Pusha T, and other artists are performing at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Like many other award shows, the BET Hip Hop Awards wouldn’t be complete without some musical performances. During the show, several rappers will have their chance to shine in solo performances. French Montana, Pusha T, Glorilla, Fivio Foreign, EST Gee, Fat Joe, Joey Bada$$, Moneybagg Yo, N.O.R.E., Armani White, and Bleu will all be giving performances during the show.

Lil’ Kim and Wu-Tang Clan members are performing a tribute to Loud Records

In addition to the solo performances, some hip-hop icons will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of New York-based record label Loud Records in a special tribute called Loud 30. Lil’ Kim, David Banner, Lil Flip, Havoc of Mobb Deep, M.O.P., Dead Prez, and Remy Ma will perform, as well as Wu-Tang Clan members Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, RZA, Method Man, and Inspectah Deck.

Loud Records has been home to some of the biggest names in hip-hop since it was founded in 1991. The Wu-Tang Clan, Mobb Deep, M.O.P., Three 6 Mafia, Xzibit, Gangsta Boo, Funkmaster Flex, Lil’ Flip, and Remy Ma are just a few of Loud Records’ star performers.

2021’s performers included Latto and Nelly

The 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards had some unforgettable performances, leaving 2022 with a high bar to cross. Breakout rapper “Latto” performed her smash single “Big Energy” and was joined by none other than Mariah Carey to perform their remix of the song; both “Big Energy” and Carey’s No. 1 single “Fantasy” sample Tom Tom Club’s “Genius of Love.”

Other performers in 2021 included Young Thug, Gunna, Nelly (who was given the prestigious I Am Hip Hop Award), Lil Jon, Doechii, BIA, Isaiah Rashad, and Jermaine Dupri.

RELATED: BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Trina Will Be Honored With the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award