BET Hip Hop Awards 2022: Trina Will Be Honored With the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award

Every year, the BET Hip Hop Awards honor some of the biggest names in hip-hop and rap, as artists from all corners of the industry come together to celebrate their achievements. Every year, one hip-hop trailblazer is honored with the ‘I Am Hip Hop’ Award at the award show. In 2022, Miami-bred rapper Trina will receive the prestigious title.

Trina | Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trina has been a respected rapper for 2 decades

Trina was first introduced to audiences everywhere in 1998 when she caught the attention of Miami rapper Trick Daddy, who asked her to appear on his single “Nann N****.” She soon signed a record deal with Miami-based record label Slip-n-Slide Records, and released her debut album Da Baddest B**** in 2000.

Trina continued to solidify her spot as an iconic woman in hip-hop over the next decade. She released her album Diamond Princess in 2002, fronted by the Missy Elliott-produced lead single “No Panties.” She continued her reign throughout the 2000s with the albums Glamorest Life, Still da Baddest, and Amazin’.

She released The One, her first album in nearly 10 years, in 2019.

Trina is being honored at the BET Hip Hop Awards

Trina has been lauded over the years for her unabashed confidence and her unapologetic sexuality. As a result, she is the 2022 recipient of the BET Hip Hop Awards’ I Am Hip Hop Award, given to some of the genre’s biggest pioneers. Past honorees in recent years include Nelly, Lil’ Kim, and Trina’s ex-fiancé Lil Wayne.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” Trina said in a statement about the award. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

Connie Orlando, BET’s Executive Vice President of Specials, Music Programming, & Music Strategy agreed that Trina’s contributions to culture are undeniable.

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends­ and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” Orlando said. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

Trina stars in ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’

Since 2018, Trina has been giving fans a look into her personal and professional lives as a starring cast member on Love & Hip Hop: Miami. On the show, she’s documented various ventures including the release of her 2019 album The One, her radio show with longtime friend and fellow LHHMIA cast member Trick Daddy, and the death of her mother in 2019.

For Trina, getting to showcase her life on TV is a way to connect with fans, especially after going many years in the 2010s without releasing new music. Love & Hip Hop: Miami premiered its fourth season in 2021, which has extended into 2022.

RELATED: ‘Love & Hip Hop: Miami’ Star Amara La Negra Gave Birth to Twins After Suffering a Miscarriage