Bethenny Frankel: Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton From ‘RHOBH’ Have ‘No Control’ Over Show – ‘Therein Lies the Problem’

Bethenny Frankel believes that blood is definitely thicker than water. Frankel said that Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton’s relationship will eventually be repaired after their fallout on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But added that being on a Housewives show together won’t do them any favors.

Contrary to popular belief, Housewives have no control over the narrative, Frankel shared. The current drama between the sisters surrounds what Hilton said to Lisa Rinna off-camera in Aspen about Richards and other RHOBH cast members.

Frankel, who starred on The Real Housewives of New York City, said the series is designed for someone to be “winning” and someone to be “losing.”

Bethenny said Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards made an error by going on ‘RHOBH’ together

“I know it all,” Frankel said in a recent TikTok. “You can ask Andy Cohen. And Kathy and Kyle are sisters and they will be sisters and friends again. Getting in between them is a fool’s errand. That is where the messenger will get shot. Whether it’s a scripted show, a reality show, a real estate deal. They are family.”

Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Frankel may be referring to Rinna as the one on the “fool’s errand.” Rinna clung to Hilton’s meltdown, insisting that it was shocking and extremely upsetting, but wouldn’t share with the cast what exactly was said.

“And the only error that they have made is being on a reality television show together, particularly one where they don’t control anything about that said show,” she added about Hilton and Richards.

Kyle and Kathy have no control over the ‘RHOBH’ narrative

Frankel compared RHOBH to Keeping up with the Kardashians, a series produced by the Kardashian family matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“If you were on the Kardashians, the Kardashians control the story that’s being told to us,” Frankel remarked. “They know the pie that is coming out of that oven. They could put some cinnamon and spice on it to make it seem like it’s really dramatic. But they know the pie is coming out.”

Cast members on RHOBH are a completely different story. “Kathy and Kyle, contrary to reports, have no control over what comes out on that show,” Frankel said, knowing how production works after being on RHONY. “And therein lies the problem. Anybody who goes on a reality show where someone is always winning and someone is always losing, it just doesn’t seem like a recipe for success to join your family in that endeavor.”

Kyle and Kathy may have already started the healing

Hilton recently said to a TMZ reporter, “Yeah that’s my sister, I love her.” The comment comes after Hilton made harsh remarks about Richards on social media when a fan said they were worried about her. Richards also said she is optimistic she and Hilton will eventually make up.

“Things are not great right now,” Richards told E News. “We’re a family and we’ll always come back together. I know that’s why I was so emotional at the reunion. For me, I don’t think people realize how much it affects my family and the relationships, and I have been holding that in for so long, and that’s why I felt so emotional.”

The current feud isn’t the first falling-out between Richards and Hilton. Hilton was unhappy with Richards when she released the American Woman series. The series was loosely based on the sisters’ upbringing and Hilton didn’t appreciate the portrayal. They didn’t speak for some time but eventually came back together.

RELATED: Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards’ Mom Big Kathy Pushed Her Daughters to Marry Young and Marry Rich