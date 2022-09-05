Bethenny Frankel Slams Meghan Markle for Being ‘Self-Important,’ Compares Her to a Real Housewife

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel took aim at Meghan Markle while discussing the Duchess of Sussex on her podcast Just B. Frankel didn’t hold back, calling Meghan “self-important,” among other things.

Bethenny Frankel called Meghan Markle ‘Sanctimonious’

In her Just B podcast episode, titled “The Real Housewife of Buckingham Palace,” Frankel weighed in with her thoughts about Meghan’s recent The Cut interview and Archetypes podcast episodes.

She pointed out how “polarizing” the Duchess of Sussex is. “The bottom line is I think people don’t like Meghan Markle because I think she talks down to other people. I think she’s sanctimonious,” Frankel said.

“I think there’s this subtext of elevation. She’s up there, we’re down here,” the former reality star noted.

Frankel continued, explaining how Meghan believes she “just has institutional knowledge on life and has experienced more than any of us.”

Frankel said Meghan is like one of the ‘Real Housewives’

She went on to compare Meghan to one of the Real Housewives. “She’s very self-important. She’s very much like a Housewife in that she can’t stop talking about the very thing that she wants to be irrelevant,” Frankel said.

“If she were on the show, the producers would say, ‘Stop talking about security and the state of Frogmore Cottage. It’s not relatable.’ Most people don’t have a security detail, so while that may be a real concern for you, it’s just not something that is going to play to this audience,” she said.

Frankel also looked at Meghan’s speech behavior. “I think that there’s a non-relatable factor in the way that we’re being spoken to,” she said. “In that poised, orchestrated elegance, in that mimicking of Diana, in that Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy intentional, very natural, very slow intentional speech.”

She added, “Being aghast at the word ‘diva.’ Who are you relating to?”

Bethenny Frankel said Meghan Markle should ‘let it go’

Frankel also discussed how Meghan seems to be saying the same things over and over. She urged the Duchess of Sussex to stop dancing around the same territory and “rip the goddam Band-Aid off.”

Frankel explained, “[Meghan says], ‘I want to separate myself from the royal family, I was treated horribly’ — subtle, I’m going to do these in these hidden messages, this Morse code to the public that’s not going to directly say what I’m saying but everybody in the royal family and in Great Britain understands exactly what I’m saying.”

Frankel added, “At least say it! Rip the goddam Band-Aid off. Say they’re a bunch of a***oles, they’re uptight, white, racist, white supremacist a***oles. Say it or don’t!”

“But like these nuanced, ‘I want my privacy, but I want a podcast. I want my privacy, but I want a Netflix special’ … and there’s a million things I could say about it,” Frankel said.

The former reality star said Meghan is “creating more drama” for Harry in the process. “You left the royal family and in every single interview you do, you are talking in some nuanced subtext or slightly direct way about the royal family,” she said.

“Let it go, Elsa. Move forward, create change in the future and leave that family behind,” Frankel added. “Because it’s only creating more drama for your husband.”

