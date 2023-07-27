Bethenny Frankel Slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Fame, Says It’s a ‘Botched Job’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have some big supporters in the celebrity world, but Bethenny Frankel certainly isn't one of them. the former 'Real Housewives' star recently called out the Sussexes for letting fame 'slip away.'

Between rumors swirling about their marriage, their finances, and their relationship with the royal family (as always), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle haven’t exactly had the easiest last few months. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020 after tension with both the royals and the press, have carved their own career path after settling down in California.

Now, Bethenny Frankel, who has spoken out about Harry and Meghan in the past, recently slammed the couple for being too “in their own head” and letting their empire “slip away.”

Bethenny Frankel | John Lamparski/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel slams Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Frankel, who formerly starred on Bravo’s The Real Housewives of New York City, hasn’t been shy about her real feelings toward Harry and Meghan. Back in May 2023, when Harry and Meghan were allegedly chased down by the paparazzi in New York City, Frankel took to social media to call the two out on their behavior. “I swear to you this woman needs to get on the Housewives,” Frankel said at the time, per Entertainment Tonight.

Now, Frankel is back with more criticism for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This time, though, it has to do with their overall empire. Frankel took to TikTok to say that she “can’t imagine” having as much as Harry and Meghan do and “letting it all slip away.”

“I almost feel badly, like I think I do feel badly, because I can’t imagine having so much at your fingertips and letting it all slip away because of living inside your own head,” Frankel said of the couple in a TikTok. “How do you do every single thing wrong?” Frankel then called Harry and Meghan “people without a country,” suggesting both Americans and British people dislike them. “God forbid they split up … they are all each other has.” Frankel then said she’s “never seen a botched job like this in my life.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Daniel Leal-Olivas/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Is Bethenny Frankel right, or is she overreacting about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?

Whether Frankel has a point or not heavily depends on where people stand regarding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It’s true that Harry and Meghan have estranged family members on both sides, though the two do still have a close relationship with Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, whom they spend plenty of time with living in California.

Harry and Meghan have had a hard time recovering since leaving the royal family; they have made plenty of money, but much of their income has stemmed from discussing their lives as royals as opposed to the business ideas and decisions they’ve made as their own entity. Rumors have swirled about the couple, including everything from marriage woes to financial turmoil, though absolutely nothing has been proven true. Now, it’s suggested that Harry and Meghan are looking to move out of Montecito and settle down in Malibu, though once again, the two haven’t clarified anything. As for their relationship with the royal family, it remains to be seen whether Harry and Meghan will eventually patch things up with Harry’s family.