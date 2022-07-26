‘Better Call Saul’: 4 Reminders Saul Goodman Never Forgot Kim

Better Call Saul finally revealed the question that fans have been asking for years — Why isn’t Kim Wexler in Breaking Bad? Her breakup with Jimmy solidified his transformation into the man that Breaking Bad fans know so well. Saul might seem like a completely different person in Breaking Bad, but there are quite a few small hints that he never forgot about Kim.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler and Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul’ | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Saul Goodman keeps the tequila stopper from his first con with Kim

In Better Call Saul, Jimmy convinces Kim to con a wealthy man named Ken with him. This is the first time fans saw a hint of a less than moral side of Kim. The pair pose as siblings looking to invest a massive inheritance and convince Ken to buy them an entire bottle of Zafiro Anejo tequila. After they finish the bottle, the bartender hands Kim the distinct-looking stopper.

The opening scene of Better Call Saul episode 601 shows the police raiding Saul Goodman’s mansion after he was forced to go into hiding. His belongings are packed into a moving van, and the Zafiro Anejo stopper falls out of a desk drawer, showing that Saul has kept it all this time.

Kim showed Jimmy Ice Station Zebra

In episode 203 of Better Call Saul, Kim shows Jimmy a movie called Ice Station Zebra, which she is clearly very fond of. She also mentions that her dad loves this movie. Years later, Saul Goodman creates a holding company for tax evasion. He names it Ice Station Zebra, after the movie that Kim loved so much.

Gene Takovic has a Kansas City Royals lunch box

Kim Wexler grew up in a small Nebraska city called Red Cloud. Throughout Better Call Saul, she is shown wearing a Kansas City Royals baseball T-shirt. Kansas City, after all, is only a few hours drive from Red Cloud. In the flash-forwards in Better Call Saul, Gene Takovic is shown eating out of a Kansas City Royals lunch box.

It’s also interesting that Saul chooses to flee to Nebraska after the events of Breaking Bad. Although fans don’t know exactly why he chose this destination, it could be in the hopes of feeling closer to Kim.

Jimmy fully transformed into Saul Goodman after Kim left

Jimmy McGill’s full transformation into Saul Goodman stems from his breakup with Kim Wexler. At the end of Better Call Saul, episode 609, he is sleeping with sex workers and constantly working as Saul Goodman. Fans have suggested that Saul needs constant distractions so the grief of losing Kim won’t overcome him.

“I think he’s filling every second of his life, so he doesn’t have time think about her and be in pain. He’s taking calls in the shower- could be maximizing business, could be not allowing a quiet minute where his mind would turn to her. I think I understand the full Saul transition now; he just cannot be Jimmy, who loved and was loved by Kim,” one Reddit user wrote.

