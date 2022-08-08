‘Better Call Saul’ Airtime: Here’s When You Can Watch Season 6 Episode 12

Better Call Saul Season 6 is approaching its end, and the Breaking Bad prequel will air its penultimate episode on Monday, Aug. 8. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 saw Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk) making some questionable choices, and he could face the consequences of those actions in the coming chapter. The stakes are high, and fans are eager to see how things play out. So, what time does Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 air on AMC?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, “Breaking Bad.”]

What time does ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 12 air? Here’s when the next episode comes out

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

The next chapter of Better Call Saul Season 6 will serve as the AMC series’ penultimate episode, setting the stage for the big finale. Needless to say, fans can probably expect some major developments during the coming installment. But what time does the next episode of Better Call Saul air on AMC?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 debuts on AMC on Monday, Aug. 8 at 9 p.m. EST. The series has stuck to the same schedule for the entirety of its final season, and it will continue to follow it through its last couple of episodes.

Episode 12 is titled “Waterworks,” which could have a double meaning. Given recent events with Gene Takovic, the series may deliver a tragic ending in its next two installments. However, the name also suggests Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) will make a comeback.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 may have set up Gene Takovic’s downfall

Get a lawyer.



The penultimate episode of #BetterCallSaul premieres Monday at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/imqLIvypKt — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 2, 2022

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 could see Gene Takovic in serious trouble, as episode 11 concluded with him recklessly breaking into a man’s home. Until now, Gene’s schemes have been carefully constructed. But after an emotional phone call, the character makes the rash decision to move forward with a scheme despite significant setbacks.

The teaser for episode 12 suggests that choice could result in a run-in with the police. And if the cops recognize Gene as Saul Goodman, he’ll most certainly take the fall for Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) crimes.

Of course, the preview could be intentionally misleading. Perhaps another character will receive a visit from the police instead. We’ll have to wait and see how things play out.

Either way, it looks like Kim Wexler may return for episode 12 as well.

Episode 12 may bring Kim Wexler back into the fold

Gene Takovic’s fate will likely be a central focus of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12, but it also looks like Kim Wexler could play a role in the penultimate episode.

The poster for “Waterworks” — which was posted on the show’s official Twitter — features the logo for Palm Coast Sprinkler. In “Breaking Bad,” fans learn that Kim is working at this company in the future timeline. And Gene attempted to reach out to her during episode 11, though the end result didn’t look pretty.

Perhaps we’ll find out what was said during their phone call this week. We may even see a reunion of sorts between the two characters. Only time will tell how their stories end, but it seems inevitable they’ll get one last interaction before the series is through.

Better Call Saul airs on AMC every Monday at 9 p.m. EST.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: 5 Huge Questions We Need Answered in Season 6 Part 2