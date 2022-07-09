‘Better Call Saul’ Co-Creator Has yet to Hear a Theory on Walt and Jesse’s Return That ‘Comes Quite Close to the Actual Fact’

Walter White and Jesse Pinkman will officially appear at some point in Better Call Saul Season 6. While their return to the Breaking Bad franchise has been confirmed, it’s unclear how and when these characters will show up. Of course, fans have plenty of theories about how their return will go down, but Better Call Saul co-creator Peter Gould hasn’t heard anything close to accurate yet.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in ‘Breaking Bad’ | Ursula Coyote/AMC

‘Better Call Saul’ fans have plenty of theories about how Walt and Jesse will appear on the show

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will definitely appear in Better Call Saul Season 6. “You’re going to see Walt and Jesse this season,” Peter Gould told Entertainment Weekly, “but I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

Fans have plenty of interesting theories about how Walt and Jesse will appear. One Reddit user suggested, “Lalo heads to ABQ following up his only lead on any ‘proof’, the south wall. He gets tricked by Gus and Mike and they get the drop on him, sealing him into the concrete for the south wall. Camera pans back (and forward in time) to two figures in hazmat suits and respirators cooking up a batch.”

Other fans have suggested that Better Call Saul Season 6 could show a scene or even entire episodes from Breaking Bad from Saul’s point of view. Perhaps the duo might even appear sometime in the Gene timeline. Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan previously teased to Entertainment Weekly that Walt could have still been alive in the early days of Gene’s life in Nebraska.

Peter Gould has yet to hear an accurate theory about Walt and Jesse’s return

While these theories are fun to read, it seems like nothing has come close to hitting the nail on the head. “I’ve heard a lot of few theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould told EW, “and I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact.”

“The thing that I’m really proud of is that we waited to see them until it was right for this story,” he stated. “Of course, the low-hanging fruit would’ve been to have them appear early in season 1, to kick the show off. I think the way that they do appear is all about the story of Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler [Rhea Seehorn] and Mike Ehrmantraut [Jonathan Banks]. I hope you agree when you see it.”

Walt and Jesse will appear in more than one scene

Bryan Cranston recently revealed a piece of information that could help fans who are speculating how Walt and Jesse will appear in Better Call Saul Season 6. During an episode of Basic! the podcast, Cranston confirmed that he and Paul will appear in more than one scene in the prequel series.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me and there’s a scene I’m in without him,” Cranston said on the podcast. “Then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool.”

Better Call Saul will return with new episodes on July 11.

