‘Better Call Saul’ Finale: Bob Odenkirk Worries About His Performance in Series Emotional Scenes

It’s probably going to take fans more than a few days to process the Better Call Saul series finale. Now that all is revealed, many fans may just go back and rewatch the whole series. Bob Odenkirk himself might do that, and he’s worried about how he’ll feel about his emotional performance in retrospect.

Odenkirk was on a Television Critics Association panel with Rhea Seehorn and co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould on Aug. 10. Reflecting on the series and any mistakes they may have made, Odenkirk expressed reservations.

Bob Odenkirk can finally watch ‘Better Call Saul’ as a fan

Odenkirk sure has come a long way from Breaking Bad. On the original show, Bryan Cranston called him out for not watching it before he joined the cast. Now, Odenkirk has been too close to really appreciate Better Call Saul. He thinks he’ll be able to in a few months.

“I’m going to watch the series again, probably wait a few months, but I’m going to start it,” Odenkirk said. “And I really feel like for me it’ll be like the first time watching it. I sure love it, and I love being reminded of story that I’ve forgotten, but it’s just too tense as a part of creating the story, playing the part it’s I’d like to sit back and watch it, just watching the story unfold just as an audience member. And I think I’ll be able to do that on the next time I press play and stream it and run it on AMC+, which I will. I plan to.”

Distance may make Bob Odenkirk second guess his ‘Better Call Saul’ performance

While wrapping Better Call Saul gives Odenkirk an advantage in watching it without the pressure of future episodes. However, now that he’s performed the Better Call Saul series finale, Odenkirk worries he might second-guess his original performance.

“I’m always suspicious,” Odenkirk said. “The thing I’m going to be most sensitive to is, Peter already knows this, I’ve grown extremely sensitive to crying on screen. I feel like real people don’t show emotion that often, and I’m going to worry about watching myself get teary-eyed too often. So I hope I haven’t done that, and I hope every time I have it comes off as true as Rhea Seehorn’s wonderful scene. It did. That came off as just utterly, utterly soul-bearingly true.’

Will it be ‘Better Cry Saul’?

Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman didn’t let his guard down a lot. Gene Takovic certainly didn’t. So it shouldn’t be too big of a problem for Odenkirk, though there is the whole Chuck (Michael McKean) storyline he’ll have to revisit.

“So I just, when I watch again, I’m going to be watching for did I deliver on those emotional moments that are really delicate?” Odenkirk said. “You have to be very true and honest about them or they aren’t helpful.”

