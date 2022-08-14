‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 13 Release Date and Time: When Does the Finale Air?

Better Call Saul Season 6 is finally coming to a close, but Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) story may end in tragedy — at least if recent events are anything to judge by. Gene Takovic is running from the law once again, and thanks to Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) recent confession, he’s got new charges to worry about. Will he manage to slip away one last time? We’ll find out when Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 airs, but when is the finale on AMC?

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 will air during the show’s usual time slot on AMC, with the finale kicking off on Monday at 9 p.m. EST.

Because this is the last episode of the Breaking Bad prequel, it could have a longer runtime than the other installments from this season. Nothing’s been confirmed as of this writing, but one Reddit user reports a runtime of 1 hour and 38 minutes listed on the Verizon Fios guide. Taking commercials into account, that leaves the episode at a little over an hour. With Breaking Bad‘s series finale running for longer than the other season 5 episodes, it wouldn’t be a huge surprise if Better Call Saul‘s did the same.

However long the latest chapter is, Better Call Saul is sure to go out with a bang. The series’ Twitter account has already confirmed that we’ll see Kim Wexler again. And it sounds like Best Quality Vacuum will also make a comeback during the big finale.

The finale will see the return of Kim Wexler and Best Quality Vacuum

That’s right, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 is pulling out all the stops. The show’s Twitter account recently posted a photo of Kim Wexler during the Gene timeline, writing, “You haven’t seen the last of Kim just yet.” Given her confession during Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12, that may not be a good thing. Fans are hoping for a reunion between Kim and Gene, but what if she turns her former beau in?

And Gene’s already in trouble after last week’s installment, as Marion (Carol Burnett) finally figured out his true identity. She called the police and reported him, so Gene’s bound to be on the run during the Better Call Saul finale. He may even attempt to pull another disappearing act.

After all, the preview for the final episode contains a voiceover of Gene — or Saul, depending on which timeline it’s from — breathlessly chanting the words “Hoover, Pressure Pro, Max Extract, Model 60.” Could he escape using Best Quality Vacuum again? It certainly seems likely he’ll try. Whether it works is another story, as a happy ending is looking more and more out of reach for our favorite slippery lawyer.

How will ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 13 end?

So, how will Saul Goodman’s story end? That’s the question Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 13 will have to answer — and the finale may not go how fans are hoping.

At this point, the show’s lead has reached his lowest point ever, and it’s hard to see him digging his way out. If Best Quality Vacuum doesn’t come through again, he’ll be stuck living as a fugitive. And it’s only a matter of time before someone else recognizes him.

It’s looking more and more likely that Gene will take the heat for Heisenberg’s (Bryan Cranston) crimes, and possibly Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) death as well. We’ll have to wait and see if there’s any hope left for him.

The Better Call Saul finale debuts on Monday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

