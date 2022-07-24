‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: What Happened to Saul Goodman’s Sign from Episode 9?

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 opened with one of the most haunting montages of the series. Following Howard Hamlin’s death, Jimmy and Kim must go about their day as normal. Their work day cuts between images of Mike and his men cleaning up the couple’s bloody apartment. In one moment, Jimmy oversees a new sign being placed above his law office, but it’s not the one Breaking Bad fans are familiar with.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 featured a dark opening montage

Michael Morris directed the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Fun and Games.” While speaking with AMC, he broke down the episode’s haunting opening sequence. “The montage is very sad to me in a way that I don’t think they always are on the show,” Morris said.

“Something terrible happened, obviously, and this montage was not telling us that much story about why or what happened to the person that did it. It’s going to ‘how do you recover, how do you continue in the face of that?'” In the montage, Jimmy and Kim follow Mike’s advice to go about their day as normal.

“In an effort to illustrate or dramatize something not happening, them not falling apart, them not crying in the hallway, them not being unable to get out of the car and go to work — all these things that they’re not, you have to find a tone to unify everything,” Morris continued. “They are just robots going through their day, doing their thing.”

What happened to Saul Goodman’s sign from the opening scene?

In one scene in Better Call Saul Season 6, Jimmy stands outside with Francesca, watching as an enormous sign reading “Saul Goodman & Associates” is hung over his law office. The same words appear on the front door of the building. However, fans may remember this isn’t what Saul’s building looks like in Breaking Bad.

In Breaking Bad, a giant inflatable Statue of Liberty denotes his office, with a sign reading “Better Call Saul” on the building. So, where did the sign from 609 go? “That was kind of the capstone on Francesca’s remake of the office,” said co-creator Peter Gould during an episode of the Better Call Saul Insider podcast.

“At some point between the beginning of this episode and the end of this episode, he obviously decided that whole thing was not going to work for his office. We’ve had little hints of that. Back in Giancarlo’s episode, when folks were putting their cigarettes out on the furniture and one of his clients was peeing in the fountain. Saul is starting to feel that maybe he needs to have a slightly different surround to suit his clients.”

‘Better Call Saul’ shows Francesca’s transformation

While Better Call Saul focuses on Jimmy McGill’s transformation into Saul Goodman, another character gets an interesting backstory. In Breaking Bad, Saul’s secretary Francesca is apathetic and willing to do anything for money. Better Call Saul revealed that Francesca wasn’t always that way.

Jimmy originally hired her to work for Wexler McGill, and she had a bubbly and friendly personality. Francesca was also excited to decorate Saul Goodman’s office when he eventually hired her again. Unfortunately, Saul’s clients quickly ruined her waiting room, and she slowly transformed into the Francesca we know from Breaking Bad.

