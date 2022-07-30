‘Better Call Saul’: Jonathan Banks Thinks Mike Expected to Die

Better Call Saul is coming to an end and wrapping up Jimmy, Kim, Mike, and other important characters’ stories. Fans who have seen Breaking Bad already know that Mike’s story ends in his tragic death at the hands of Walter White. However, Jonathan Banks believes that his character expected to die at some point in his journey into the criminal world.

Jonathan Banks | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Walt killed Mike in ‘Breaking Bad’

There are only three episodes left of Better Call Saul, and it’s hard to predict what will happen in the show’s final episodes. The prequel series explained how Mike got involved with Gustavo Fring and told the story of how he lost his son.

While we don’t know what will happen to Mike in the final three episodes of Better Call Saul, fans who have seen Breaking Bad know how his story ends. When Mike refuses to hand over the names of Gus’ imprisoned men, Walter White shoots him. Mike then sits in front of a river and instructs Walt to “shut the f*** up and let me die in peace.”

‘Better Call Saul’ star Jonathan Banks thinks Mike expected to die

Although Mike couldn’t have known how things would end, Mike actor Jonathan banks believes his character anticipated getting in the game would eventually cost him his life. “Mike doesn’t give a damn about himself anymore. His son’s death is a shroud that’s all over him,” Banks said in an interview with The Washington Post.

“When his son died, Mike’s soul was lost. I think Mike fully expects that he’s going to die somewhere at some point in the end. And it’s relief to him. He’s staying alive because of the debt he owes his son to take care of his granddaughter.”

Mike wants to believe he is different than the other criminals

Though Mike doesn’t care about himself, there’s a sense that he’s different than the criminals he works alongside. In the show’s most recent episodes, Mike dealt with the aftermath of Howard and Lalo’s death. Although he remained stoic and stonefaced as usual, it’s clear that Howard’s death and unceremonious burial didn’t sit right with him.

Perhaps Nacho has been on his mind as well. In the Better Call Saul episode “Fun and Games,” Mike visits Nacho’s father, Manuel. He tells him the truth about his son’s fate, adding that Nacho had a good heart. Manuel then scoffs at Mike’s suggestion that “justice” is coming for the Salamanca family. “You’re all the same,” he tells Mike.

“Maybe in the back of MIke’s mind, he’s like, ‘I’m not like Gus. I’m a good man, really. And I will stand up for Nacho, and I will be the voice in the room saying, ‘Hey, this kid did a good job,'” said “Fun and Games” director Michael Morris on an episode of the Better Call Saul Insider podcast. “But at the end of the day, what happened to Nacho still happened to Nacho.'”

Watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul airing on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: 4 Reminders Saul Goodman Never Forgot Kim