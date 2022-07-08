‘Better Call Saul’: Kim Wexler Barely Spoke in the Pilot Episode

Kim Wexler was first introduced in the pilot episode of Better Call Saul, though she said very little. Over the course of its slow six-season burn, Kim has become one of the most important characters in the Breaking Bad prequel. As the series approaches its end, fans are extremely concerned about Kim’s fate. Jimmy’s wife is mysteriously absent from Breaking Bad, which makes things especially ominous as the show approaches its final episodes. Given that Kim is such an important character, fans may be surprised to remember that Kim barely even spoke in the pilot episode.

Patrick Fabian as Hamlin and Rhea Seehorn as Kim in ‘Better Call Saul’ | Ursula Coyote/AMC

Kim Wexler only has a few lines in the ‘Better Call Saul’ pilot

Better Call Saul launched its first episode in 2015. As the name suggests, the Breaking Bad prequel focuses on Jimmy McGill’s transformation into the sleazy criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. The pilot episode began with a flashback to the Gene Takovic timeline. The show then jumped back to Jimmy McGill’s thankless work in public defense.

After a run-in with the skateboarding twins, Jimmy pays Howard a visit. He barges into the conference room where Howard sits, along with Kim. After a frustrating confrontation with Howard, Jimmy steps outside where Kim is smoking. The pair share only a few words of dialogue before Kim returns inside.

Peter Gould didn’t expect Kim to become so important

Since the Better Call Saul pilot episode, Kim Wexler has become an incredibly significant character. A few brief scenes have shown glimpses into her upbringing with an alcoholic, grifter mother. Kim is drawn to the swindling con man side of Jimmy and in season 5 the pair seal their relationship and get married.

However, according to Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould, no one anticipated just how significant Kim would become. “We had no idea, when we started, how important her character was going to be,” Gould told The New York Times. “If you watch the pilot of the show, she has probably three lines of dialogue.”

While Kim’s importance in the series wasn’t initially clear, it’s now obvious that the character’s fate will deeply affect Jimmy. What’s more, Kim’s survival in the prequel series is not a guarantee.

‘Better Call Saul’ fans are worried about Kim Wexler

As of season 6 episode 7, Kim Wexler is one of the few living Better Call Saul characters who doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad. Her fate in the final episodes of the prequel series is now one of the show’s greatest mysteries. Whatever happens to Kim may even change the way fans see Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad.

There are plenty of theories circulating about Kim’s fate. Some fans believe Kim will die before the end of Better Call Saul Season 6. Others believe she will leave Jimmy and go into hiding, perhaps with help from the Disappearer. Some fans have even suggested that Kim could be running a long con on Jimmy in order to get part of the Sandpiper settlement money. However, Kim’s fate may turn out to be something no one anticipated.

Better Call Saul returns with new episodes on July 11.

