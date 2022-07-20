‘Better Call Saul’: Max Arciniega Has Been Gus’ Motivation All Along

Better Call Saul introduced Max Arciniega, Gustavo Fring’s friend and co-founder of Los Pollos Hermanos. Breaking Bad revealed that Max met a tragic end. Even though he appears only briefly in the show, Max is a very important character. As Better Call Saul comes to a close, it’s more apparent than ever that he has been Gus’ motivation all along.

Hector Salamanca killed Max Arciniega

The Breaking Bad episode “Hermanos” explained the origin of Gus’ intense hatred for the Salamancas. In his early days, Gus and Max hoped to establish a partnership with the Cartel to sell meth. However, Gus offended Don Eladio by giving away free samples of meth to the cartel. As punishment, Hector Salamanca shot Max in the head.

Gus began a decades-long plan to destroy Don Eladio, the cartel, and every last Salamanca. He also created a chemistry scholarship under Max’s name. Gale Boetticher was one of the recipients. Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 5 contains a small easter egg referencing Max Arciniega.

After Mike is severely injured, Gus sends him to a small village in Mexico to heal. “There’s a fountain at the center of this village that is dedicated to Max,” executive producer Melissa Bernstein explained in an AMC video. “We’re reminded why Gus does what he does and what fuels his fire.”

Revenge for Max Arcienga’s death fuels Gus in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’

For years, Gus was fueled by his desire to take revenge on the Salamanca family and the cartel. Gus even refuses to let Hector die of a stroke because he is so determined to make him suffer. Better Call Saul shows his first taste of revenge for Max Arciniega’s death when Gus manages to kill Lalo Salamanca. Although Hector knows Gus was responsible, he is unable to prove it to Don Eladio.

In Breaking Bad, Gus slowly kills off more of his enemies. He tips off Hank Schrader that Lionel and Marcus are planning to attack so that Hank can get the upper hand. Gus also turned the Federales against Juan Bolsa, resulting in his death.

Finally, Gus kills Don Eladio and the rest of the cartel capos using a poisoned bottle of tequila. However, Gus’ plan for revenge takes a turn when Walt helps Hector set off a bomb, killing himself and Gus.

‘Better Call Saul’ 609 director breaks down Gus’ scene at the wine bar

It’s long been rumored that Gus Fring is gay in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad and that he was romantically involved with Max Arciniega. This could certainly explain why Gus took his partner’s murder so hard. A scene in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 hints at this even further when Gus shares a potentially flirty conversation with a sommelier named David.

However, Gus only allows himself a brief moment of bliss before he drains his wine glass and leaves the bar. Even at this moment, he hasn’t forgotten Max and his quest for revenge. During the Better Call Saul Insider podcast, director Michael Morris explained that episode 609 is about “endings.” Morris discussed Gus’ moment at the bar.

“At the end of the scene, he kind of just zips it up and seems to throw away the key. To me, that’s a heartbreaking end of this short story. He will never allow that in his life. He will never allow that sort of intimacy and softness and connection to somebody and possibility, humor.” Morris continued, “He will never allow himself to be surprised in that way because he’s too controlled, and of course, we know what his future is.”

New episodes of Better Call Saul air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

