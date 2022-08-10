‘Better Call Saul’: Rhea Seehorn Reveals Whether Kim Still Loves Jimmy

Better Call Saul Season 6 finally revealed where Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) has been during the events of Breaking Bad. Seehorn appeared in the penultimate episode and will be in the Better Call Saul series finale. The big question that remains is: Does she still love Jimmy? Seehorn knows the answer.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6.]

Seehorn was on a Television Critics Association panel on Aug. 10 with Bob Odenkirk and Better Call Saul creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould. They discussed Kim’s fate and her remaining affections for Jimmy (Odenkirk). The Better Call Saul series finale airs Aug. 15 at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Yes, Kim still loves Jimmy in the ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale

Jimmy calls Kim after six years in the Better Call Saul timeline. She tells him he should turn himself in which upsets him. But don’t mistake that for a lack of love.

“Yes, I absolutely think that she still has love for Jimmy,” Seehorn said. “I think even in the heartbreaking episode where they break up, it was never because she didn’t love him. That is not how she came to the decision she made.”

Rhea Seehorn knew ahead of time that Kim lived on ‘Better Call Saul’

Better Call Saul fans have long been worried that Kim didn’t survive because she was never mentioned on Breaking Bad. Seehorn was notified she’d be coming back, because they had to prepare her Florida look.

“We normally get our scripts one at a time with some overlap so that you can be learning the next one you’re going to do,” Seehorn said. “I know I can speak for Bob as well and pretty much all my cast has spoken about this, that’s all your RAM space can handle to play the present moment that you’re being asked to play. But because this took some doing with wig fittings and a very different look, I was made aware of it conceptually a little sooner but I didn’t have the actual script.”

Gould added that Kim is coping with the aftermath of her crimes forever.

“I think it’s a different show in the sense that a lot of what this show is about is how you live with what you’ve done and live with life, as opposed to ending it,” Gould said.

The gap gave the final episodes ‘good showmanship,’ Peter Gould said

Gilligan said they never considered killing off Kim on Better Call Saul. “How are you going to kill off America’s sweetheart?” Gilligan said.

Gould said the trick was keeping Kim out of Better Call Saul just long enough so that her return would have the most impact.

“I remember calling Rhea and saying, ‘We don’t know how many episodes, but we think we’re going to have you offstage for a little bit,’” Gould said. “It’s the word that we always use, we thought it was good showmanship to take, as Vince says America’s Sweetheart, but also the relationship between Jimmy and Kim is at the heart of the show. So to take that off the board for a little bit I think was dramatically the right decision. I think we called you, Rhea, and said, ‘Hey, you’re going to be out for a little bit but don’t worry, we love your character. We love you and you’ll be back.’ I think that was pretty early.”

