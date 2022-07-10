‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: The Best Fan Theories About Kim’s Fate

One of the biggest questions that needs to be answered in Better Call Saul Season 6 revolves around the fate of Kim Wexler. Kim does not appear in Breaking Bad, so what happens between her and Jimmy? Here are some of the best fan theories surrounding Kim Wexler’s fate.

Kim dies in the Wayfarer 515 crash

Of course, since Kim doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad, many fans are concerned that she will die in the final episodes of Better Call Saul. There is a multitude of ways this could happen. Jimmy mixed Kim up with the cartel, so it’s not hard to imagine Lalo or another dangerous character murdering her.

However, one fan on Reddit proposed the “worst ending” to Better Call Saul, in which Kim dies in a truly shocking manner. “Kim, having to leave Albuquerque for a while, is shown flying back to surprise Jimmy and it’s revealed she’s on flight 515,” they wrote. Breaking Bad fans may remember that the Wayfarer 515 crashed into a charter plane in Breaking Bad Season 2. Although this theory is horrifying, it would definitely be a shocking way to end Kim’s story.

Jimmy calls on the Disappearer to keep Kim safe

In Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman uses Ed Galbraith, aka the Disappearer to flee Albuquerque. A Reddit user suggested that at some point prior to Breaking Bad Saul “realized the trouble he was in and he asked someone if they knew a way to get her [Kim] out of the mess he dragged her into.”

During a season 6 episode, Dr. Caldera showed Jimmy and Kim his black book of criminal contacts, stating that he intended to sell it at some point. Thanks to Jimmy’s involvement with the cartel, Kim is in more danger than ever. It’s possible that after Lalo kills Howard in front of their eyes, Jimmy buys the book from Caldera. He could then use Ed Galbraith to give Kim a new identity so she can start a new life somewhere safe.

One fan even has an idea of what Kim’s new name might be. “Every time BCS has shown a phone number, fans have been able to call that number and hear a [voicemail]. I called the number that was Kim’s cell phone and the number belongs to a landline in Albuquerque under the name Laura Montoya. If you’re reading this in the future and Kim ends up being alive under the alias Laura Montoya, you’ll be one of a few people who know my detective skills,” they wrote.

Jimmy is blindsided by a betrayal ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Another interesting theory says that Kim will somehow betray Jimmy in Better Call Saul Season 6. One Reddit user wrote, “Whether it’s the Sandpiper money, HHM money, leverage with the cartel, leverage with the DEA or feds, etc., there’s a good chance Kim blindsides Jimmy with something, similarly to what he has done to her countless times already.”

An even wilder theory suggests that Kim only married Jimmy so that half the money from the Sandpiper case. This could explain why Kim randomly proposed that she and Jimmy get married, and why she pushed to sabotage Howard Hamlin.

Kim is Jimmy’s shadow partner in ‘Breaking Bad’

Finally, some fans have theorized that Kim remains behind the scenes in Albuquerque during the time of Breaking Bad. Kim could be working to help Saul with his shady dealings from behind the scenes. For example, What Culture suggested that Kim could be running Ice Station Zebra, the company behind Saul Goodman.

Better Call Saul returns with new episodes on July 11.

