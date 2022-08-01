‘Better Call Saul’ Airtime: Here’s When You Can Watch Season 6 Episode 11

Better Call Saul Season 6 is approaching its end, but we have a couple more weeks before the series finale brings Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) story to a close. In the meantime, fans can expect appearances from Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul), as well as some closure where Gene Takovic is concerned. So, when does the next episode of Better Call Saul arrive? Read on to learn the release date and airtime for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11.

What time does ‘Better Call Saul’ air? Here’s when the next episode comes out

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Where to Watch and How to Catch Up Before the Final Episodes

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 premiered on July 11, and it’s sticking to the same release schedule as the first half of the season. New episodes of the Breaking Bad prequel come out every Monday at 9 p.m. EST. As such, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 will have an airtime of 9 p.m. EST on Monday, Aug. 1.

After this week’s installment, there will be only two episodes of Better Call Saul‘s final season left. Most of viewers’ questions have been answered in the lead-up to the finale. However, there are a few more to cover — some of which may be addressed in this next chapter.

What can fans expect from ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11?

Only three episodes remain.



A new #BetterCallSaul premieres tonight at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/IQZzW3Lh8x — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 1, 2022

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Creators Originally ‘Fought’ to Keep Nacho Varga Alive

So, now that we know when Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 arrives, what can fans expect from this week’s chapter? We’ve jumped full speed ahead into the show’s future timeline, and it looks like we’ll stay there for a while. The preview and images released on Better Call Saul‘s official Twitter show more black-and-white footage — and more of Gene Takovic.

What becomes of Saul Goodman — now Gene — after the events of Breaking Bad remains a mystery heading into the final episodes of season 6. Episode 11, dubbed “Breaking Bad,” could shed further light on Gene’s fate. However, given its title (and poster, which isn’t in black and white), we’ll likely visit the Breaking Bad timeline as well.

That means one of Bryan Cranston or Aaron Paul’s cameos could take place in the next episode. Both actors are confirmed for Better Call Saul Season 6 — and they’re running out of time to make an appearance. It seems probable they’ll show up in “Breaking Bad.” The bigger question is whether we’ll see Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) again.

Will Kim Wexler return in season 6 episode 11?

Some things are meant to be forgotten.



A new #BetterCallSaul premieres Monday at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/80rSHCtP6f — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 26, 2022

Walt and Jesse could certainly make an appearance in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, but what about Kim Wexler? She and Jimmy had a rocky falling out back in episode 9, and they don’t appear to have stayed in touch during the Breaking Bad timeline. However, the preview for this week’s episode contains a voiceover of Jimmy — or Saul, if you prefer — speaking to someone.

“I get it, you get over it,” he tells them. “Okay. Please believe me. Before you know it, you’ll forget all about it.”

He sounds emotional while saying this, meaning it could be directed at Kim. Perhaps their break-up in episode 9 isn’t the last time they speak to one another. Fans are certainly hoping for more of Kim Wexler before the AMC prequel is through. We’ll have to wait and see if she returns in “Breaking Bad.”

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 airs on Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

RELATED: Why a Gus Fring Series Should Be the Next ‘Breaking Bad’ Spinoff