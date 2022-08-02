‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 Recap, ‘Breaking Bad’ — They’re Back

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 brought back some familiar faces for Breaking Bad fans. The episode bounced between Saul Goodman and Gene Takovic’s timeline and tied up some loose ends for a few important characters. Gene also proves that he has a lot more Saul Goodman left in him.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 “Breaking Bad.”]

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Francesca returns in the Gene Takovic timeline

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 picks up in the black-and-white Gene timeline, but Gene is nowhere to be seen. Instead, Francesca (Tina Parker) plunges a sink for some pot-smoking tenants. Afterward, she takes a drive to a pay phone in the middle of nowhere and answers a call. Gene Takovic (Bob Odenkirk) himself is on the other end of the line.

After securing payment, Francesca answers Gene’s questions about the state of things in Albuquerque. The news isn’t great. The Feds took everything from Saul’s enterprises, and the heat is still on Francesca. Still, one piece of news perks Gene’s ears up. Kim Wexler called Francesca once to check up on her and she asked about Saul.

Later, Gene drives to another payphone and calls Palm Coast Sprinklers in Titusville, FL. He asks to speak with Kim Wexler. From the other side of the road, Gene is shown shouting unintelligibly into the pay phone. He smashes the phone against the receiver, shatters the glass box, and walks off.

Walt and Jesse return in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11

Better Call Saul is well-known for mysterious opening scenes, but the one featured in season 6 episode 11 is all too familiar. Saul rolls around in the back of van with a bag over his head until he is forced to kneel in front of a shallow grave in the desert. “It was Ignacio!” he shouts in terror.

Fans were then treated to the immediate aftermath of this scene and an appearance from Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul). The trio step into the RV to talk business. Saul quickly deduces that Walt is the Heisenberg that has been taking the drug dealing scene by storm. He cuts a deal, with a starting point of $80,000, beginning a partnership that would end in so much chaos.

Here's why #BetterCallSaul chose THAT specific Walt and Jesse moment for the duo's return:



"Yeah, we talked about everything, and we finally settled on this because it felt like a sweet spot of how we could address Lalo." https://t.co/F6TPK4i6yH pic.twitter.com/8FkMQbA49j — Screen Rant (@screenrant) August 2, 2022

Later, Saul meets with Mike (Jonathan Banks), who advises him against working with Walter White. It’s yet another scene that proves that the characters in Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad should always listen to Mike. Of course, Saul doesn’t heed his advice and the final scene of the episode shows him approaching the school where Walt teaches.

Gene embarks on a new con in the episode ‘Breaking Bad’

Back in Gene’s residential neighborhood, Jeff (Paul Heely), the cabbie returns home to Gene once again sitting at his dining room table with Marion. The men adjourn to the garage, where Gene informs Jeff he wants to do another con. Jeff is confused at first but eventually responds with enthusiasm.

Gene, Jeff, and his friend Buddy (Max Bickelhaup) then come up with a new routine. Gene sits at a bar, pretending to drink and allowing their mark to con him while consuming plenty of alcohol. Gene then ensures that the mark gets a ride with Jeff the cabbie. Jeff escorts the mark home and leaves a piece of duct tape over their victims front door lock. Buddy is then able to sneak in and steal their mark’s personal information, which the trio then sell for a profit.

Some things are meant to be forgotten.



A new #BetterCallSaul premieres Monday at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/80rSHCtP6f — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 26, 2022

The cons continue without a hitch, until Buddy refuses to go through with scamming a man who has terminal cancer. Buddy quits the game and Gene decides to head to the mark’s house and take matters into his own hands.

Watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul airing on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: 4 Reminders Saul Goodman Never Forgot Kim