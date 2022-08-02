‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 Revealed the Fates of Key ‘Breaking Bad’ Characters

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 spent most of its run in the post-Breaking Bad timeline, and the Gene Takovic-centric episode answered some major questions fans had about both series. Not only did the latest chapter of Better Call Saul reveal what happened to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) after her falling out with Saul (Bob Odenkirk), but it also shed light on the fates of key Breaking Bad characters.

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, “Breaking Bad.”]

Saul and Francesca catch up in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11

Saul Goodman closes his office and flees town after the events of Breaking Bad. But before he goes, he gets one final interaction with his secretary, Francesca (Tina Parker). Their conversation is depicted in Better Call Saul Season 4 Episode 5. He tells her to seek out an attorney and asks her to be near a payphone on Nov. 12 at 3 p.m.

Fans have long speculated over who would call Francesca on that date, and Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 provides an answer: Saul himself.

That’s right, Saul and Francesca catch up during the Gene timeline in this week’s episode. And Francesca offers an update on several key characters from Breaking Bad. She reveals that Skyler White (Anna Gunn) took a deal and that Jesse Pinkman’s (Aaron Paul) car was found near the border. As a result, the police are following her and still looking for Saul. They’re the only two people left to take the fall for Heisenberg’s (Bryan Cranston) crimes.

Saul and Francesca’s conversation proves informative — and not just because it confirms that Saul is still in hot water. In addition to offering an update about Skyler and Jesse, Francesca reveals what happened to Saul’s most beloved henchman.

Those familiar with Breaking Bad will recall that Saul Goodman had no shortage of lackeys to do his bidding. And fans didn’t know what became of them after Heisenberg’s downfall.

Francesca finally gives Saul the lowdown in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11. Although she doesn’t know what happened to Kuby (Bill Burr), she reveals that Huell (Lavell Crawford) got off scot-free. Apparently, the DEA holding him under “false pretenses” worked out in his favor. She guesses that he went back to New Orleans after he got off the hook.

Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan confirmed that Huell was a “free man” previously, but it’s nice to hear it on-screen. Fans of Saul’s loveable henchman will no doubt be relieved that he’s OK. And they’ll be equally as excited to hear that Kim Wexler is still around — another highlight of Francesca’s update.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 also touches on Kim Wexler’s fate

In addition to tying up loose ends from Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 touches on one of the biggest questions from the prequel: what happens to Kim Wexler?

After Kim and Saul’s break-up in episode 9, viewers wondered what happened to Kim. Francesa has an answer for that, too. Apparently, Kim gave her a call after everything that happened in Breaking Bad. Francesca even notes that she asked about Saul.

That’s good news, and it suggests that Kim remains alive in the post-Breaking Bad timeline. However, when Saul attempts to reach out to her, things don’t go so well. Fans don’t hear the conversation that takes place on the phone, but his reaction speaks volumes. He slams the payphone back into the receiver and breaks the glass case it’s in.

Perhaps Better Call Saul will throw viewers a curveball and reveal that something does happen to Kim after her conversation with Francesca. However, she could just as easily not want to hear from her old beau again. Either way, the ending of Saul Goodman’s story is starting to look bleak. We’ll have to tune in for the final two chapters to see what becomes of him.

New episodes of Better Call Saul air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

