‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 12 Teaser Hints at Grim Fate for Gene Takovic

TL;DR:

The Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 teaser hints at a grim fate for Gene Takovic.

Gene makes some questionable decisions in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11.

It’s looking less and less likely the Breaking Bad prequel will have a happy ending.

Bob Odenkirk in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul Season 6 has two episodes left to conclude Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) story, and fans can expect much of the remaining chapters to focus on Gene Takovic’s fate. In fact, given Gene’s recent decisions, it seems Saul Goodman could be gone for good. And the teaser for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 doesn’t bode well for the AMC series’ lead. He could face a grim fate before the Breaking Bad prequel is through.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, “Breaking Bad.”]

The ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 12 teaser could spell trouble for Gene Takovic

Get a lawyer.



The penultimate episode of #BetterCallSaul premieres Monday at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/imqLIvypKt — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 2, 2022

The teaser for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 has officially made its way to Twitter, and the footage doesn’t bode well for Gene Takovic. The previews for each episode have remained vague, especially in the Gene timeline. They typically show brief shots of the coming chapter, sometimes accompanied by voiceovers without context. And this week’s doesn’t dive any deeper than the others.

However, the teaser for Better Call Saul‘s next installment does show police cars. Considering Gene is one of the most-wanted parties from the Heisenberg (Bryan Cranston) case, any contact with law enforcement could prove problematic. Of course, the footage doesn’t actually show him interacting with the officers. But given where Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 left him, a run-in seems likely.

Gene Takovic makes questionable decisions in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11

Saul Goodman’s involvement in Heisenberg’s drug ring isn’t the only reason the preview for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 bodes ill for him. Gene Takovic’s been up to no good in recent installments of the Breaking Bad prequel. And Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 saw him making questionable decisions — ones that could certainly get him caught.

First, there’s the obvious elephant in the room: Gene can’t seem to stay away from “the game.” Although he told Jeff (Pat Healy) that he never wanted to see him again, Gene returns with more schemes in mind. And the deeper he gets, the more seriously he seems to take them. By the end of “Breaking Bad,” Gene takes a leaf out of Heisenberg’s book. Not only does he rage at the men he’s working with, but he makes the risky decision to break into a house despite considerable setbacks.

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11 ends with Gene breaking the glass on his mark’s door, a surefire way to get noticed. It wouldn’t be surprising if that’s the reason law enforcement shows up. However, Gene’s target also has cancer — so drugging him could have more dire effects.

Marion (Carol Burnett) also witnessed suspicious behavior from Gene and her son, and she’s on the internet now. If she recognizes Gene as Saul Goodman, she could call the cops on him.

Basically, there are many ways the police could factor into Better Call Saul‘s next episode — and none of them are good for its lead. Could he still get a happy ending? The odds don’t seem to be in his favor.

Could Saul Goodman still get a happy ending?

After everything that happened in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, could the remaining chapters still give the show’s lead a happy ending? Anything’s possible. And the Breaking Bad prequel does have a tendency to surprise viewers.

Still, Gene Takovic’s downward spiral in episode 11 — and the preview for Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12 — are making a happy ending look less and less likely.

Even if Gene does find a way to remain a free man, his life is still in shambles. His phone call to Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) doesn’t go as he’d hoped. He’s entirely alone, and his desperation to keep Francesca (Tina Parker) on the phone suggests it’s getting to him. He’s also missing his life as Saul Goodman, a persona he can never return to.

Of course, with the police showing up in next week’s episode, Gene’s fate could be worse than a quiet, lonely life. If they recognize him, they’ll almost certainly arrest him. And with Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) over the border and Skyler White (Anna Gunn) in the clear, he’ll take most of the heat for Walter’s crimes.

Their calls for backup also suggest that the cops see Gene as dangerous. And given his association with Gus Fring (Giancarlo Esposito) and Walter White, why wouldn’t they? They could go so far as to shoot on sight. That would probably be the grimmest ending for Saul Goodman. Hopefully, it doesn’t come to that.

New episodes of Better Call Saul air every Monday at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

