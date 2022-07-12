‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 8 Recap, ‘Point and Shoot’ — Lalo’s Plan for Revenge

After a wait that felt like an eternity, Better Call Saul Season 6 is finally back. Episode 8, “Point and Shoot,” picked up in the aftermath of Howard Hamlin’s death. Kim (Rhea Seehorn) and Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) find themselves in a horrifying situation while Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) makes a final play for revenge.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode “Point and Shoot.”]

Tony Dalton as Lalo Salamanca in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 8 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Lalo reveals his plan for Jimmy and Kim

True to the style of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot” opens with an ominous scene. Viewers see a pair of dress shoes washing up on the ocean shore. The camera pans over to a Jaguar with the doors open. A wallet and wedding ring sit on the dash. If there was any doubt about who the car belonged to, we finally see the “Namaste” license plate belonging to Howard Hamlin.

The next scene in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8 returns to a terrified Kim and Jimmy cowering in their living room. Lalo sits them down and quickly cuts to the chase. He instructs Jimmy to get in his car, where he will find a loaded gun and a camera. Jimmy is to drive to Gustavo Fring’s (Giancarlo Esposito) house, knock on the door, and shoot him. Lalo instructs Jimmy to bring back photographic proof within one hour while he waits at the apartment with Kim.

We talked with writer @amorteamore about last night's #BetterCallSaul, Gus and Kim's first encounter, and the superlab's surprising foundations. Check it out: https://t.co/IkYZ2OonmI pic.twitter.com/HLHFd4rOZj — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 12, 2022

Always the smooth talker, Jimmy convinces Lalo to let Kim go instead in order to try to protect her. A shaking Kim arrives at Gus’ front door after deciding against going to the police. Gus’ surveillance sees her coming, and she is quickly pulled inside the house. Kim finds herself in a room with Mike (Jonathan Banks) and several of Gus’ men. She relays the situation, angrily screaming at Mike for failing to protect her and Jimmy.

Gus and Lalo face off in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 8

Meanwhile, in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8, Lalo has Jimmy bound and gagged at the apartment. Instead of waiting with him for Kim’s return, Lalo heads to the superlab. Gus follows suit, with several guards in tow. As Gus stands in the dark lab, several gunshots go off. The guards drop like flies, and Lalo steps out of the shadows and holds a gun to Gus’ head.

Lalo clearly has plans to kill Gus, but first he pulls out the camera to make a video for Don Eladio. He forces Gus to walk him down to the basement of the lab, explaining to the video Gus’ plans to make his own meth empire. Cleverly, Gus buys himself some time with a speech degrading Don Eladio and the entire Salamanca family.

Relax, you don't have to wait too much longer. A new #BetterCallSaul premieres in half an hour on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/mFTlYkctJa — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) May 3, 2022

At first, it’s reminiscent of Nacho’s final f*** you to the cartel in “Rock and Hard Place,” but Gus has no intention of dying. He kicks a lighting cable, plunging the underground meth lab into darkness. In the ensuing chaos, Gus retrieves his gun and shoots and kills Lalo. The feat seems a little fantastic, but Gus’ vest and the element of surprise gave him just enough advantage. Lalo gurgles out a last chuckle as he bleeds to death on the ground.

Howard and Lalo are laid to rest underneath the superlab

At the end of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 8, Jimmy and Kim are reunited at their apartment, while Mike sets to work fixing everyone else’s mess. He informs the pair that Howard’s car will eventually be found on the beach, with traces of cocaine inside. His death will appear to be a drug-fueled suicide. Mike then impresses upon Jimmy and Kim the importance of acting normal in the aftermath. “Today, you’re Meryl Streep and Laurence Olivier,” he tells them.

Later, Mike watches silently as Howard and Lalo are buried underneath the dirt of the superlab. As if Howard’s fate couldn’t get any grimmer, he is now laid to rest alongside his murderer. Even Mike seems disturbed as Gus’ men throw Howard’s body into the pit.

Watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul airing on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Everything We Know About Carol Burnett’s Guest Starring Role