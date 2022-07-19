‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 Recap, ‘Fun and Games’ — Kim Wexler’s Fate, Revealed

When the title of Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 was released, fans began to speculate about what “Fun and Games” could mean. The episode however took a surprising turn, finally answering a vital question. Meanwhile, Gustavo Fring revels in his triumph over Lalo Salamanca, if only for a moment.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Better Call Saul Season 6 episode 9 “Fun and Games.”]

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Jim and Kimmy act ‘normal’ in the aftermath of Howard’s death

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9 features an especially disturbing opening sequence. Following Mike’s advice, Jimmy and Kim go about their work day as usual in the aftermath of Howard’s death. These scenes are cut between Mike and his men cleaning up their bloody apartment. When the pair eventually return home, Jimmy tells Kim that one day they will realize they can forget the horrible thing they witnessed.

Kim and Jimmy have to play it cool a little while longer in order to make an appearance at Howard’s memorial at HHM. There they learn that HHM is downsizing, moving to a new location, and changing its name. Jimmy and Kim also approach Howard’s wife, Cheryl, to give their condolences, but she seems to see right through them.

Howard told Cheryl about the “pranks” Jimmy and Kim were pulling on him, and she refuses to believe that he was a drug addict. Kim then pulls out a final lie, telling Cheryl that she caught Howard snorting something over a year ago at the office. In the parking lot, Kim gives Jimmy a long stoic look before kissing him and driving away.

Gus revels in his triumph over Lalo Salamanca

Meanwhile, in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, Gus meets with Don Eladio, Juan Bolsa, Hector Salamanca, and the cousins. When he arrives, Don Eladio informs him that Hector has made a disturbing accusation. Painstakingly, letter by letter, Hector created a note that the cousins transcribed. The letter accuses Gus of orchestrating the hit on Lalo. The note explains that Lalo survived the hit and returned with a plan for revenge, but now he has disappeared.

Gus doesn’t respond to the accusation, and Don Eladio knows that there isn’t any proof other than Hector’s word. Don Eladio ultimately dismisses Hector’s accusation. However, before Gus leaves, Don Eladio warns Gus to remember who is in charge.

After getting away with killing Lalo, Gus celebrates by sitting at a bar in an elegant restaurant while a man named David produces rare wines for him to sample. Gus seems genuinely delighted by David’s company in a way Better Call Saul fans have rarely seen. Yet Gus doesn’t stick around for long. He isn’t a man to get caught up in revelry.

In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 9, Mike grapples with the emotional consequences of his line of work. Though he remained stoic, Howard’s death clearly bothered Mike. Perhaps this is what leads him to Manuel Varga, Nacho’s father. Mike informs Manuel that Nacho is dead. He also assures Manual that the Salamanca’s will pay, but Manuel scoffs at his idea of “justice.”

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 9 revealed Kim Wexler’s fate

Following Howard’s memorial, Kim Wexler appears in court, attempting to withdraw from a case. She finally drops a bombshell, revealing that she can’t represent her client because she is no longer an attorney.

Back at the apartment, Jimmy bursts through the door, shocked that Kim is quitting. He hurriedly tries to talk her out of it until he spots her half-packed belongings in the bedroom. “You asked if you were bad for me. That’s not it. We are bad for each other,” Kim tells him.

She adds, “Other people suffer because of us” and calls the pair of them together “poison.” It’s hard to argue with her. Kim finally reveals that she knew Lalo was alive and that she didn’t tell Jimmy because she knew he would insist they go into hiding for her protection, and eventually, they would break up. “And I didn’t want that because I was having too much fun!” Kim finally yells.

Jimmy finally seems resigned to his fate. The next scene flashes forward in time, though it’s unclear how long. Jimmy has completed his transformation into Saul Goodman. He wakes up in bed with a sex worker in his enormous and bizarrely decorated home and talks nonstop into his earpiece. As Saul goes through his day, there’s not a trace of Kim Wexler in sight.

