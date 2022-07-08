‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Everything You Need to Remember Before the Final Episodes

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns in less than a week. The upcoming episodes will be the last of the Breaking Bad prequel, but there’s a lot to look forward to when the show returns. Here’s everything you need to remember before the final episodes air on AMC.

Bob Odenkirk as Saul Goodman in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Lalo returned to Albuquerque with a vengeance in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7, Lalo returned to Albuquerque. Under his Uncle Hector’s orders, Lalo has been searching for proof of Gus’ involvement in his attempted murder in the season 5 finale. Meanwhile, Gus has been growing increasingly nervous that Lalo will attack.

Instead of going after Gus or his men directly, Lalo pays Jimmy and Kim a visit in “Plan and Execution.” Earlier in the episode, the duo sabotaged Howard Hamlin during the Sandpiper hearing. Howard shows up at Jimmy and Kim’s apartment at the same time as Lalo, which ends with Lalo shooting Howard in the head. When the episode ended, Lalo stood alone with a terrified Jimmy and Kim.

Gene Takovic was recognized at his new home in Omaha

Gene Takovic has yet to be seen in Better Call Saul Season 6, but he will definitely be back. Bob Odenkirk confirmed this to AMC back in April, stating, “Oh, you’re going to see Gene again! Everything [the writers] start in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul they take somewhere.”

The last time fans saw Gene, he was recognized as Saul Goodman by a man named Jeff while on his lunch break at the mall in Omaha. Gene was so startled that he made a call to the Disappearer, but ended up changing his mind. “I’ll fix it myself,” he says before hanging up the phone. It’s worth noting that Don Harvey’s character Jeff has reportedly been recast for the final season.

Jesse and Walt will appear in the final episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

By now, most fans are probably aware that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in the final episodes of Better Call Saul. “You’re going to see Walt and Jesse this season,” co-creator Peter Gould told Entertainment Weekly, “but I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

It’s anyone’s guess how and when Jesse and Walt will make their return, though they will reportedly appear in more than one scene. During an episode of the Basic! podcast, Bryan Cranston teased that Walt and Jesse will each have a scene without the other character, and that they will have an additional scene together.

Carol Burnett guest stars as Marion

Another exciting actor has been confirmed to appear in Better Call Saul Season 6. AMC recently announced that the legendary Carol Burnett will guest star as Marion. However, details about her character have been scant. Fans will have to tune in to find out the specifics of how Burnett will appear in the show.

Better Call Saul returns with new episodes on July 11.

