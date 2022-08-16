‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Finale: Do Jimmy and Kim Reunite?

[Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Better Call Saul Season 6 finale, “Saul Gone.”]

TL;DR:

Better Call Saul Season 6 ends with Saul Goodman reclaiming the name Jimmy McGill.

Jimmy and Kim share a few final scenes during the Better Call Saul series finale.

The pair doesn’t get a happy ending, but they leave things on a brighter note than before.

Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn in ‘Better Call Saul’ | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Better Call Saul Season 6 aired its finale on Aug. 15, and the last chapter revealed what becomes of Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) after the events of Breaking Bad. Fans were eager to know the character’s fate, especially after witnessing his antics as Gene Takovic. Many also went into the series finale of Better Call Saul with another major question: do Jimmy McGill and Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) reunite?

Do Jimmy and Kim reunite during the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 finale?

Those hoping for a Jimmy and Kim reunion in the post-Breaking Bad timeline won’t be disappointed with the Better Call Saul Season 6 finale. Although the duo doesn’t get a happy ending, they do share a few final scenes together — and those moments allow them to leave things on a more positive note than before.

Jimmy and Kim first see each other again during Jimmy’s sentencing hearing, where he confesses to all the ways he contributed to Walter White’s (Bryan Cranston) drug operation. He also reclaims the name Jimmy McGill, finally doing the right thing in a last-ditch attempt to atone.

Once Jimmy is in prison, Kim uses her old badge to visit him — and the two share a cigarette, a scene reminiscent of their first one together. They don’t exchange many words, but the pair muses on the fact that Jimmy almost negotiated his way down to seven years. And when Kim departs, Jimmy shoots her one last pair of finger guns. It’s a fitting end to their story, albeit not the happiest.

Do Jimmy and Kim get back together in the ‘Better Call Saul’ finale?

Although Jimmy and Kim reunite during the Better Call Saul Season 6 finale, there’s still plenty of distance between the characters. After everything that’s happened, them getting back together was a long shot. With Jimmy in prison and Kim starting a new life, the two will likely remain separated.

In fact, Jimmy’s finger guns could very well mark their last interaction with one another. That’s a devastating thought, but it’s hard to imagine things playing out differently. After all, Jimmy’s facing 86 years in prison — a sentence he’s unlikely to see all the way through.

What happens to Kim Wexler?

So, with Jimmy going to prison in the finale, what happens to Kim Wexler at the end of Better Call Saul Season 6? “Saul Gone” reveals that Kim won’t face criminal charges for what happened with Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian). However, Cheryl Hamlin (Sandrine Holt) seems to be considering a civil suit — one that could cause Kim to lose everything she owns.

Outside of that, Kim doesn’t appear to be making any major changes. The finale sees her back at work in Florida, listening to her colleagues make small talk over lunch. She does offer to volunteer at a law firm, but it’s unclear what her intentions there are.

Either way, it seems Kim is moving forward with a clear conscience and closure where Jimmy is concerned. In the Breaking Bad universe, there are certainly worse fates to be had.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Creator Believes the Show Could Top ‘Breaking Bad’