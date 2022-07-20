‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Howard Hamlin Memorial Pics Were Real Patrick Fabian Selfies

Better Call Saul Season 6 wasn’t quite done with Patrick Fabian yet. Although Howard Hamlin met his fate in the Better Call Saul midseason finale, Fabian has still appeared in the subsequent two episodes. In “Fun and Games,” photos in the Howard Hamlin memorial were actually from Fabian’s own phone.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Better Call Saul Season 6.]

Patrick Fabian | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

“Fun and Games” director Michael Morris, co-creator Peter Gould and co-producer Trina Siopy appeared on the Better Call Saul Insider podcast on July 19, the day after the episode aired. They discussed where they found real Patrick Fabian photos for the Howard Hamlin memorial. Better Call Saul Season 6 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

The Howard Hamlin memorial on ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Howard was the victim of Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn)’s scheme to make him look like a drug addict. When he confronted them, Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) arrived at their home and shot him in the head. Mike (Jonathan Banks) helped them cover up the body, but in “Fun and Games,” Kim and Jimmy had to attend Howard’s memorial. Not his funeral because they never found the body.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Gave Kim ‘a Happy Ending and a Sad Ending at the Same Time’ Says Director

The memorial is adorned with action shots of Howard in exotic locations, camping and mountain climbing. Gould said they considered creating those photos, but ultimately they didn’t have to.

“We thought about taking pictures and doing Photoshop,” Gould said on Better Call Saul Insider.

Patrick Fabian lives the Howard Hamlin life outside of ‘Better Call Saul’

Fabian has been a good sport about Howard getting killed off in Better Call Saul Season 6. He played Howard’s body on the floor in the following episode. Now, he provided his own personal selfies for the memorial episode.

“I think almost all of them, except for one I believe, were all actually Patrick’s photos in various many, many activities,” Siopy said. “And there were more to choose from. I think he presented like 20 photos that we could choose from.”

"What's done can be undone." #BetterCallSaul — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 19, 2022

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Giancarlo Esposito ‘Humbled’ by Directing Episode

Morris said they took one photo specifically for Better Call Saul, but did not specify which one. He was far more impressed by the real ones. Fabian is leaning on a boat, wearing scuba gear, riding a bike. Fabian always had hiatuses but when did Howard find the time?

“Did we use the one with the giant turtle?” Morris said. “I want his life. He’s everywhere.”

Patrick Fabian always impressed his bosses

Fabian could always spring into action whenever Better Call Saul needed him to. He hopped a fence wearing a full suit and dress shoes. Gould recalled being impressed by Fabian’s extra-curricular activities even during industry events.

“Patrick’s unbelievable,” Gould said. “Frequently on Emmy nights, I’ll see Patrick and he’ll have already done a triathlon that day. He’s unstoppable.”

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Bob Odenkirk Heart Attack Occurred Filming This Scene