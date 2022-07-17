‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Jimmy Repeats a Familiar Line in New Teaser

AMC has released several cryptic and dark teasers for the final episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6. The series returned with the shocking episode “Point and Shoot” on July 11. After the episode, a new teaser aired with a few lines of dialogue from Jimmy McGill. His words might sound familiar, and that’s because they echo dialogue that fans have heard before.

A new teaser for ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 shows Jimmy repeating a familiar line

A new teaser for Better Call Saul Season 6 Part II emerged after episode 8 aired on Monday, July 11. In the new episode, Lalo ropes Jimmy and Kim into his plan to kill Gustavo Fring. At the end of the episode, Mike and his men take care of Howard’s body and instruct the stunned lawyers to go about their day as normal.

In the new teaser, Jimmy can be heard saying, “One day we’ll wake up and brush our teeth, and we’ll go to work. At some point, we’ll suddenly realize that we haven’t thought about it at all.” It’s pretty clear that this is a conversation between Jimmy and Kim in regards to their witnessing Howard’s death. Some fans may have noticed that these lines have been said before by a different character.

Mike tells Jimmy a similar sentiment in ‘Bad Choice Road’

In Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 9, Jimmy copes with PTSD after witnessing a gunfight and being stranded in the desert while retrieving 7 million dollars to get Lalo out of prison. In the aftermath, Jimmy meets up with Mike, who gives him a piece of advice.

“One day, you’re gonna wake up, eat your breakfast, brush your teeth, go about your business, and sooner or later, you’re gonna realize you haven’t thought about it. None of it. And that’s the moment you realize you can forget. When you know that’s possible, it all get’s easier.”

It’s possible that this revelation from Mike was inspired by an even earlier scene in Better Call Saul. In episode 404, “Talk,” Mike attends a group therapy session with his daughter-in-law Stacey. She shares a surprising revelation in regards to her grief over her husband Matty’s death.

Stacey first talks about forgetting in episode 404

During therapy, Stacey tells the group, “Today, I got up, and I took a shower. Kaylee woke up on her own and got herself ready for school. It was just a regular morning. I made French toast for breakfast, and we talked about the self-pasting toothbrush she’s making for the science fair. I took her to school and went to work. And then I realized it. I don’t know why I noticed it just then, but I hadn’t thought about Matty all morning. Not once.”

Stacey continued her revelation. “They weren’t just minutes. There were hours that I didn’t think about him. And if I can go hours then why not a whole day? Why not a whole week? I mean, what if I lose the sound of his voice? What if I forget him completely?”

Shortly after, Mike goes off on a man in therapy who he believes is lying about having a deceased wife. “When he hears Stacey admit that she didn’t think about Matty for a day, that shakes him to his core,” said executive producer Melissa Bernstein in a featurette for episode 404. “Mike doesn’t hear, ‘I didn’t think about him for a few moments.’ Mike just hears, ‘I didn’t think about him,'” added actor Jonathan Banks. “It makes Mike feel more responsible for the death of his son.”

New episodes of Better Call Saul air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

