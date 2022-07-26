‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Why We Won’t Likely Get Another Episode Solely About Gene Takavic

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 showed a side of Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) life fans didn’t know much about — his fate as Gene Takavic. We’ve seen Jimmy McGill go from Slippin’ Jimmy to a somewhat upstanding lawyer who ultimately becomes the Saul Goodman we see in Breaking Bad. However, in “Nippy,” Saul’s gone full Gene Takavic. Or has Gene gone full Saul? Find out what happened in the episode and why we’re not likely to see another Gene-centric episode in Better Call Saul Season 6.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene Takavic | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10: Gene Takavic pulls off a Saul Goodman con

Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 10 gave fans another Slippin’ Jimmy con wrapped up in Cinnabon’s own Gene Takavic. Monday night’s episode focused on Jimmy/Saul’s new life in Nebraska, where he conveniently runs into Marion (Carol Burnett). As Gene hinted to Ed Galbraith in the season 5 premiere when Jeff (Don Harvey) the cab driver “made” him: “I’ll fix it myself.” Running into Marion was only part of that plan.

Throughout “Nippy,” Gene preps Jeff (Pat Healy) to steal thousands of dollars in merchandise from a department store in the mall. Gene makes a deal with Jeff to help him with this con so that he won’t reveal his true identity — a plan complete with a mutual-destruction fail-safe, just in case Jeff decides to try his luck.

Bob Odenkirk as Gene | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Before diving into all of this action, the title sequence — a tape from Saul’s glory days — suddenly stops. After displaying his “World’s Greatest Lawyer” mug falling to the ground, the tape whirrs and a blue screen appears with an analog font; a drastically different title sequence from the other episodes of the series.

‘Better Call Saul’ Season can’t end without Walter and Jesse, who Gene ‘doesn’t know’

Throughout Better Call Saul, the deteriorating Saul Goodman tapes signified Jimmy McGill’s slow moral corruption. With every season came a more worn out tape, which some fans thought was Gene Takavic watching to relive his glory days.

After season 6, episode 9 “Fun and Games,” we know Jimmy is completely gone and has embraced the Saul Goodman persona full force. However, since we know the rest of Saul’s story from Breaking Bad, we need the pieces of Gene’s life. This new title sequence let us know the entire episode was about Gene, but it could also mean our time with Saul Goodman is officially over.

Some think we might only get to see Gene Takavic from now on, but one glaring thing prevents this idea from making sense. We still have to see Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) and Walter White (Bryan Cranston) in the final three episodes. Since Gene’s storyline plays out after Breaking Bad when Walter White is dead, it’s unlikely we’ll get more entirely Gene-focused episodes.

