‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 2 Schedule and Episode Titles

Better Call Saul Season 6 has returned for its final batch of episodes, and part 2 is already off to a thrilling start. The Breaking Bad prequel will conclude its run in just a few weeks. Before then, it needs to bring Saul Goodman’s (Bob Odenkirk) past storyline up to speed with the Breaking Bad timeline — and reveal what becomes of the slippery lawyer after he becomes Gene Takovic. Needless to say, fans have plenty to look forward to. So, what is the episode release schedule for Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2?

When are new episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’ on? Season 6 Part 2 schedule

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 will stick to the same release schedule as the first half of the season, with episodes airing every Monday. Each installment debuts at 9 p.m. ET on AMC and AMC+. The series is available to live stream through other platforms as well. Learn where you can watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 here.

The full release schedule for the remainder of Better Call Saul Season 6 is outlined below, along with the episode titles (via Wikipedia) that have been released so far:

“Point and Shoot” (Episode 8) – July 11

“Fun and Games” (Episode 9) – July 18

“Nippy” (Episode 10) – July 25

Episode 11 – Aug. 1

Episode 12 – Aug. 8

Episode 13 – Aug. 15

More titles should crop up as the current outing continues. Check back here for updates over the course of the final season.

The new episodes will tie ‘Breaking Bad’ and its prequel together

Although Better Call Saul Season 6 has revealed several episode titles alongside its release schedule, it’s hard to attribute any meaning to them. After all the death and destruction that’s marked the final season, it seems unlikely we’ll see any “Fun and Games” in the near future. And fans know the creators behind Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad like keeping things cryptic.

With that in mind, we’re unlikely to gain any further information from the titles of each episode. What we do know is that Better Call Saul‘s remaining chapters will bring the prequel up to speed with Breaking Bad. Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) will both make appearances before the show’s ending. Additionally, the Gene Takovic storyline will reveal what becomes of Saul Goodman after the events of the original series.

By the time fans reach the prequel’s finale, we’ll have a better idea of how these AMC shows connect — as well as the answers to many other burning questions. So, when exactly will the final episode arrive?

When does the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 finale air?

With so much to look forward to, Better Call Saul fans probably wish season 6 could last forever. Unfortunately, it’ll come to a close in a little over a month. So, when will the Better Call Saul finale close the door on Saul Goodman’s story for good?

As noted in the episode schedule above, Better Call Saul Season 6 will air its final chapter on Aug. 15. The finale will kick off on AMC at 9 p.m. ET. There’s no word on whether we can expect a longer runtime, but more details should emerge as the date gets closer.

Bidding farewell to the Breaking Bad prequel will no doubt be a bittersweet way to close out the summer, especially with no guarantee that we’ll return to this universe again. Still, there’s plenty to look forward to over the next few weeks — from learning Kim Wexler’s (Rhea Seehorn) fate to seeing our favorite Breaking Bad duo back in action.

