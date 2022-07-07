‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Rhea Seehorn Teases ‘a Lot of Guilt’ for Kim

Less than a week remains before Better Call Saul Season 6 returns with the final episodes of the series. The show left fans on a shocking cliffhanger after Lalo Salamanca put a bullet in Howard Hamlin’s head, right in front of Jimmy and Kim. The duo was left stunned, standing face to face with Lalo. Although Kim’s fate in the prequel series is unknown, she will certainly be feeling some negative emotions from the horrific encounter with Lalo.

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Lalo killed Howard in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 7

Throughout Better Call Saul Season 6, Jimmy and Kim have been slowly sabotaging Howard Hamlin. Their end goal was to force a settlement in the Sandpiper case so that Jimmy would get his cut of the profit sooner. However, it’s worth noting that Jimmy and Kim seemed to be taking pleasure in tormenting Howard.

Their plan finally came to its explosive conclusion when they tricked Howard into embarrassing himself during the hearing for the Sandpiper case. Thanks to their meticulous planning, Howard appears to be on drugs and unhinged in the meeting, but Howard is no dummy and certainly not a drug user. He quickly realizes who is behind his unraveling. Unfortunately, when Howard confronts Jimmy and Kim, he is faced with Lalo Salamanca and a bullet to the head.

Rhea Seehorn teased Kim Wexler’s guilt over Howard’s death

The cast and crew of Better Call Saul have been miraculously tight-lipped about the fate of Kim Wexler. Kim, after all, is one of the few characters who doesn’t appear in Breaking Bad. One thing is for sure though, she will be left deeply altered by Howard’s death.

“There’s a lot of guilt,” Rhea Seehorn told TV Insider. “I also think it’s psychologically something you don’t come back from easily,” she adds. “I can’t reveal anything, but I do think that it’s a seismic shift that would happen in anybody’s brain.”

While Kim never meant for Howard to die, it’s hard to deny that she carries some responsibility for his death. It was Kim, even more so than Jimmy, who pushed to take things further and further in sabotaging Howard, which led him to her home on the night of his death.

In a sense, Kim has been trying to balance a double life, but the consequences of the swindling side of her are beginning to catch up. Seehorn noted to TV Insider that her character “has been trying desperately to compartmentalize her life and believe that there are no consequences to her actions, which is egomaniacal. People tend to pay.”

Jimmy will also have to deal with consequences in the final episodes of ‘Better Call Saul’

Jimmy also shares some of the blame for Howard’s death. After all, his work with the cartel is what brought Lalo to his apartment that night. “I’ve been waiting for these characters to deal with the consequences of their crazy choices,” Bob Odenkirk told TV Insider. “This is what’s [happening] here.”

In the latter half of season 6, Jimmy will no doubt grapple with guilt from Howard’s death. The decisions he has made up to this point could also affect his relationship with Kim. Will she wind up dead like Howard, or choose to leave Jimmy after the horrific things she witnessed in episode 7?

Better Call Saul returns with new episodes on July 11.

