‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Walt and Jesse Rumored to Appear in Episode 10

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are confirmed to appear as Walt and Jesse in Better Call Saul Season 6. The return of these Beaking Bad characters is a long-anticipated treat for fans of the show. However, the creative minds behind Better Call Saul are being careful not to give away too many details about how and when Walt and Jesse will show up. However, there is reason to believe Walt and Jesse may appear in episode 10.

Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman and Bryan Cranston as Walter White in ‘Breaking Bad’ | Lewis Jacobs/AMC

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will appear in ‘Better Call Saul’

Walt and Jesse will be back for Better Call Saul Season 6. With only five episodes left in the series, the anticipation for their return is growing. “You’re going to see Walt and Jesse this season,” co-creator Peter Gould told Entertainment Weekly, “but I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul were reunited with Bob Odenkirk to film the Breaking Bad prequel. The pair joked that Odenkirk, aka Saul Goodman, turned the tables now that he is the star. “Odenkirk insisted,” Cranston told The Albuquerque Journal. “He said, ‘This is my show. This is what you will do.’ I was like, ‘Wow. He’s really changed.’”

Walt and Jesse are rumored to return for season 6 episode 10

Cranston and Paul’s appearance in Better Call Saul was a huge secret until Peter Gould announced the news on April 9 while speaking on a panel at PaleyFest LA, Variety reports. However, when Cranston and Paul were filming their Better Call Saul scenes, the pair had to stay hidden.

According to The Albuquerque Journal, Cranston and Paul will return to Alburuque on July 30 to host a silent auction of items donated from the show. Proceeds will go to two New Mexico base charities. “We’re excited to be back [in Albuquerque]. We really are,” Paul told the outlet. “Because the last time we were back, we had to keep it secret, you know? We were locked inside of our rentals.”

Episode 10 of Better Call Saul season 6 will air on July 25, 2022, five days prior to Cranston and Paul’s arrival in Albuquerque. There’s reason to believe that this is the episode where Walt and Jesse will finally make an appearance. Both Cranston and Paul are already credited in episode 10, titled “Nippy” on IMDb.

Episode 10 breaks a pattern in season 6

So far, every episode title in Better Call Saul Season 6 has followed a pattern of “X and Y.” Episode 9 “Fun and Games” will keep the pattern, but episode 10 will be the first of the season to deviate. This could potentially be a clue that something significantly different will occur in episode 10, like Walt and Jesse’s appearance.

It’s also possible that episode 10 could return to the Gene timeline, which season 6 has yet to do. The title could then refer to the weather in Gene’s home of Omaha, NE, which would be significantly more “nippy” than New Mexico.

New episodes of Better Call Saul air Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC.

