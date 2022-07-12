‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Walt Could Potentially Appear in the Gene Timeline

Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are officially returning for Better Call Saul Season 6. However, the show’s creators won’t reveal how and when Walt and Jesse will show up. The prequel series occasionally flashes forward to Gene Takovic’s life in Nebraska. Although this time period is thought to take place after the events of Breaking Bad, the show’s creators have actually hinted that Walt could have still been alive during this timeline.

Walt and Jesse will appear in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Walt and Jesse will appear in Better Call Saul Season 6, but co-creators Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan aren’t giving away how and when they will show up. However, Walt actor Bryan Cranston did tease that the characters will have multiple appearances.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me, and there’s a scene I’m in without him,” Cranston said during an episode of the Basic! podcast. “Then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool.”

Bob Odenkirk also confirmed to AMC that Gene Takovic would be back before the end of the season. Thanks to an old conversation between Better Call Saul‘s creators and Bob Odenkirk, it now seems possible that Walt could appear in the Gene timeline.

The Disappearer helps Saul and Walt in ‘Breaking Bad’

Each Season of Better Call Saul has jumped forward to the Gene Takovic timeline. In the penultimate episode of Breaking Bad, Saul Goodman approaches the Disappearer to escape New Mexico. He briefly shares a room with Walt before leaving to assume the identity of Gene in Nebraska.

Walt also departs and spends several months in New Hampshire before returning and eventually dying in the series finale. It’s, therefore, possible that Walt was alive during Saul’s early days as Gene Takovic. The creators of the prequel series confirmed this during an episode of the Better Call Saul Insider podcast.

‘Better Call Saul’ creators have yet to define the Omaha timeline

Bob Odenkirk first mused about whether or not the news of Walter White’s death ever reached Gene. “Bob brings up an interesting question,” Vince Gilligan said. “Speaking of which: Do we even know in our Omaha sequences, our Gene sequences… I mean, has it happened yet?” Here Gilligan is referring to Walt’s death.

“We haven’t defined that,” responded Gould. “We haven’t said how long Gene has been in Omaha.” Gilligan added, “It’s a good question. Like you said, we don’t know yet. It’s a good question. Has it happened yet, has it not? As you say, Peter, we have not defined it.”

“It’s an open question,” Gould replied. “It’s one that will have to be answered at some point — like a lot of these things.” As Better Call Saul approaches its final episodes, the time has come for this question to be answered.

Better Call Saul returns with new episodes on July 11.

