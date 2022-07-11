‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6: Where to Watch and How to Catch Up Before the Final Episodes

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 premieres this July, and the remaining six episodes will bring the Breaking Bad prequel to a close. After the first half of the season, things are poised to get pretty intense. The AMC series needs to wrap Lalo’s (Tony Dalton) and Kim’s (Rhea Seehorn) storylines and reveal what becomes of Saul (Bob Odenkirk) after Breaking Bad. Where can fans watch Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2? And how can they catch up on previous episodes?

Where to watch ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Part 2

Bob Odenkirk in 'Better Call Saul'

Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 2 premieres on July 11, and fans may be wondering where to watch the prequel’s final episodes. The series airs every Monday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC, and viewers can also watch it live on AMC+. Additionally, those who have access to AMC through Prime Video can catch the new installments there.

According to Decider, those looking to live stream the sixth season can do so through sites like fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV Stream as well. If you’re hoping to catch up after each installment airs, the outlet notes they’ll stream on AMC’s website and app the following day.

Of course, some fans are coming to Better Call Saul‘s final season a little late. They’ll need to catch up before diving into the remaining episodes. Where exactly can they do that?

How to catch up on ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Those caught up on Better Call Saul Season 6 can dive right into the new episodes, but where can viewers watch previous chapters?

Anyone checking out the Breaking Bad prequel for the first time can find its first five seasons on Netflix. The entirety of Breaking Bad currently lives on the streamer as well, so it’s the perfect place to catch up on Saul Goodman’s story.

Sadly, Better Call Saul Season 6 Part 1 is less easy to find. Since the first half of the current outing hasn’t come to Netflix yet, fans may have to rent or buy the episodes on other platforms. All seven installments are available to purchase on Prime Video and Google Play.

When is the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 finale?

With six episodes of Better Call Saul Season 6 left, fans can expect the series finale in August. AMC will drop new installments every Monday starting on July 11, with the finale arriving on Aug. 15.

The show has plenty to do during its final chapters. Not only will the prequel finally reveal what becomes of Saul Goodman after the events of Breaking Bad, but it will show how he became the slippery lawyer we know and love in the first place.

Additionally, the prequel promises to tie into Breaking Bad. The writers have already confirmed that Walt (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse (Aaron Paul) make two appearances apiece. When the beloved Breaking Bad duo will show up is anyone’s guess, but they’ll have to tune in to find out.

Better Call Saul Season 6 returns on July 11 at 9 p.m. ET.

