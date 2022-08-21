‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Bob Odenkirk Thinks Jimmy Got Caught on Purpose

The Better Call Saul series finale was a definitive ending for Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk). It may not have been the ending fans were expecting, though. For Odenkirk, though, this was the only way it could have gone. He suspected his character was finished in the penultimate episode.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Better Call Saul series finale.]

Bob Odenkirk | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Odenkirk was a guest on the Better Call Saul Insider podcast on Aug. 16, the day after the Better Call Saul series finale aired. Here’s why he thinks Jimmy wanted to get caught, based on his actions in “Waterworks.”

Jimmy McGill was never going to kill Marion on ‘Better Call Saul’

“Waterworks” concluded with Marion (Carol Burnett) finding out Gene Takovic was Saul Goodman. Jimmy threatened her to keep her quiet, but when she called her medical assistance operator on him, he bolted.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Finale: Bob Odenkirk Worries About His Performance in Series Emotional Scenes

“The Jimmy McGill that I’ve played for years was a guy who I don’t think would kill an old person,” Odenkirk said on Better Call Saul Insider. “As it turns out, he doesn’t but would even have a hard time with that idea. It wouldn’t be an easy thing for him. The Saul Goodman who says kill some *sshole who’s going to rat on you, who’s a young guy who’s a meth head, that’s a different thing. I have no trouble believing he would say that’s your code, right? You guys do that. Just do that. But the character that I’ve played for years was a guy who would struggle with actually killing a sweet old lady.”

Getting caught may be a relief for Jimmy McGill

First, Jimmy created Saul Goodman. Then, after the events of Breaking Bad, he became Gene Takovic. By the Better Call Saul series finale, Jimmy is just tired of it all.

Finale thank you from Bob Odenkirk pic.twitter.com/IFODl4bcLD — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 16, 2022

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Bob Odenkirk Pitched an Alternate Ending

“I think what justifies it for me, the place that he goes to, he’s kind of backing himself into this corner intentionally,” Odenkirk said. “He almost wants to blow up his situation because it’s untenable to stay in hiding. And yet, when he gets to that juncture, he realizes I’m just f***ed. I can’t believe I did this. Can I turn it back? And he can’t turn it back. And he kind of secretly wanted it to happen and he knows that.”

The ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale sets Jimmy McGill free

Each aspect of Jimmy McGill was a carefully crafted persona. In the Better Call Saul series finale, he finally confesses and goes to prison for the rest of his life. At least he can stop the ruse.

“That sense of he knows that has been the bane of the effort of building his world and the tensions of this world to some extent because the character is very emotionally intelligent about everyone,” Odenkirk said. “Maybe less so about himself or he hides. He probably knows all this stuff but he hides from it. Here’s a moment where he can no longer hide and he’s put all his life and effort into hiding that awareness that I can’t stay hidden, and I’m going to have a reign of hell brought down on me when I come out of this hiding.”

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale Worried Bob Odenkirk Over ‘Idiosyncratic’ Difference From ‘Breaking Bad’