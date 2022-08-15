‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Expect to See Walt 1 Last Time

The Better Call Saul series finale airs tonight, August 15. The show’s final season finally delivered something fans hoped would happen from the beginning. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul returned as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in episode 611, “Breaking Bad.” Paul also appeared as Jesse in the episode “Waterworks,” and fans can expect to see Walt one last time in the series finale.

Bryan Cranston as Walter White and Aaron Paul as Jesse Pinkman in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Walt and Jesse returned for ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6

Since the beginning, Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould have been bombarded with questions about the possibility of Walt and Jesse’s return. Fans finally got their wish in season 6, episode 11, aptly titled “Breaking Bad.”

This episode jumps forward to the day Walt and Jesse kidnapped Saul Goodman and drove him out to the desert. It revealed their conversation in the RV when they first made their fateful plans to work together.

Paul had an additional appearance in Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12. A scene from the Saul Goodman timeline shows Kim Wexler stopping by Saul’s office to sign their divorce paperwork. When she steps outside to smoke, she shares a cigarette and a conversation with Jesse Pinkman.

Bryan Cranston will appear as Walt in the ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale

Thanks to an interview from Bryan Cranston during an episode of the Basic! podcast, fans know to anticipate an appearance from Walter White in the Better Call Saul series finale.

“There’s a scene that Aaron is in without me, and there’s a scene I’m in without him,” Cranston teased. “Then there’s a scene where we’re both in. So there’s three scenes to come. It’s pretty cool.”

Cranston’s solo scene has yet to come up in Better Call Saul, and with only one episode left, we know when to expect it. The real question now is, ‘How will Walter White appear in the series finale of Better Call Saul?’ Fans have a few ideas.

“So I think the Walt solo scene will be him and Saul talking about Skyler and Kim when they were bunking together while waiting to get their new IDs,” one Reddit user wrote.

Another predicted, “There will be one more Walt and Saul scene, that parallels with what’s going on, explains more of what Heisenberg was, and how Saul’s morality was just completely destroyed by him in the final days of Saul Goodman.”

Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould felt pressured to make a satisfying series finale

The creative minds behind Better Call Saul are keeping what’s to come a secret, but they’ve certainly felt the responsibility of creating a satisfying series finale.

“It’s a lot of pressure. It’s very scary. A lot of sweaty palms, a lot of sleepless nights,” Gould said during a virtual panel at the Summer 2022 TCA session, according to TV Insider. “I think those of us on the show are very happy with where it ended,” he added.

Don’t miss the series finale of Better Call Saul on August 15, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: 4 Reminders Saul Goodman Never Forgot Kim