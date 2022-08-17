‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Stars Discuss What’s Next for Jimmy and Kim

The Better Call Saul series finale wrapped up Kim Wexler and Jimmy McGill’s stories. Although fans now have a pretty good idea of what the rest of their lives will look like, some things are still uncertain. Will Kim and Jimmy ever see each other again? Does Jimmy ever get out of prison? Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn recently discussed what they think comes next for their characters.

[SPOILER ALERT: Spoilers ahead regarding the Better Call Saul series finale, “Saul Gone.”]

Rhea Seehorn as Kim Wexler in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 13 | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Will Kim visit Jimmy in prison after the ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale?

In the Better Call Saul series finale, Jimmy finally comes clean about his years of dirty dealings. He admits to being a willing accomplice in Walter White’s crimes and receives an 86-year-prison sentence. Although Jimmy is facing a life behind bars, his confession earns him back Kim’s respect. She visits him in prison in the show’s final scene, and Bob Odenkirk believes that she’ll be back.

“I think she comes to see him! I think she comes to see him once a year — every other year at the least,” he said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. “And I think he helps a bunch of guys in prison to get out who are innocent, or he helps shorten their sentences. He gets treated really well.”

We sat down with #BetterCallSaul co-creator @petergould to discuss familiar faces, how Jimmy’s courtroom confession is “the last moment of Saul Goodman,” and why he thinks Jimmy and Kim’s story will continue to be written. Give it a read: https://t.co/qohpfJ63a4 pic.twitter.com/qkfcLfFZvt — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 16, 2022

Although Odenkirk doesn’t believe Jimmy gets to skip out on his sentence early, he sees his character adapting well to prison life. “I don’t think he gets out early…-ish. I don’t think he gets out. I don’t know what kind of dispensation they have for an 80-year-old, but I believe they have some, once you get to be that age where you can do something else. But I think he’s kind of the king of the prison because he’s a really, really good lawyer and a great lawyer for the kind of people in there.”

Rhea Seehorn hopes Kim will resume some type of legal work

After Kim leaves Jimmy in the episode “Fun and Games,” she moves to Florida and begins a mundane new life. Kim starts a new relationship and gets a job at Palm Coast Sprinklers. Yet, in the Better Call Saul series finale, a touch of her old self returns. She volunteers at Central Florida Legal Aid.

While Rhea Seehorn doesn’t believe Kim will immediately return to how she was before, some of her character’s passion come back. “I personally think there’s a rebuilding of sorts and an attempt to relish any kind of second chance at life that is more truthful. And for Kim, I think the more truthful part does involve practicing law and trying again to go about actually helping people,” Seehorn told The Los Angeles Times.

You haven't seen the last of Kim just yet. #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/V3rTYlhqu1 — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 13, 2022

The actor even speculated that Kim might help Jimmy get out of prison — in a legally upstanding manner. “I’m a hopeless romantic, so I can’t help thinking that she’s going to try to figure out how to decrease his sentence while still being on the up and up,” the actor stated. “You know, like in some way that doesn’t involve a scam. I don’t think it’s the end of their relationship.”

How does Marion feel about Jimmy?

Another heartbreaking moment in Better Call Saul occurs when Marion realizes that Jimmy has been lying to her the whole time. She is the person who ultimately causes Jimmy to get caught, but Odenkirk thinks she might appreciate Jimmy owning up to his mistakes.

“She’s a tough, tough but kind lady. And she would totally respect it. She’d just be mad at her son,” Odenkirk laughed to EW. Hopefully, Marion at least managed to get Jeff out of jail.

