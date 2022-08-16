‘Better Call Saul’ Series Finale: Creator Vince Gilligan Rules out More Spinoffs

Better Call Saul is over. That’s it. Of course, fans have been here once before, when Breaking Bad ended in 2013. Two years later they got the prequel, Better Call Saul, but creator of both series Vince Gilligan said there won’t be another spinoff after the Better Call Saul series finale.

L-R: Peter Gould, Rhea Seehorn, Carol Burnett, Bob Odenkirk, and Vince Gilligan | Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television

Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould were on a Television Critics Association panel on Aug. 10. Discussing the Better Call Saul series finale, Gilligan let fans hoping for another spinoff down hard.

Vince Gilligan doesn’t want to push his luck after the ‘Better Call Saul’ series finale

Gilligan considers himself lucky that Better Call Saul went over so well. He doesn’t want to push his luck again.

“When I do sports or Vegas metaphors is probably a mistake, but you can’t keep putting all your money on red 21 over and over again,” Gilligan said. “I feel like we probably pushed it doing a spinoff to Breaking Bad. I could not be more happy with the results. And then I did El Camino and I’m very proud of that too.”

Vince Gilligan has to leave the ‘Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul’ universe sometime

There have been other ideas for spinoffs. Giancarlo Esposito wants to do The Rise of Gus. But, Gilligan feels like the story is really complete after the Better Call Saul series finale.

“I’m starting to sense you’ve got to know when to leave the party. You don’t want to be the guy with the lampshade on your head and the owners [say], ‘Jesus, can we just turn the sprinklers on?’ So, I don’t have any plans right now to do anything more with this universe. I know I was asked that at the end of Breaking Bad, I gave the same answer.

Don’t you want to see what Vince Gilligan does next?

Between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, Gilligan launched the short-lived Fox series Battle Creek. He has other shows he wants to try outside the Breaking Badverse.

“I got to prove to myself that I got something else in me,” Gilligan said. “I’m not a one-trick pony. That’s what I’m hoping.”

Gould also felt like asking the audience to commit to watching any more would be too much. There are 127 hours between Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie.

“That’s a big investment to ask for an audience,” Gould said. “And you kind of wonder how many dramas that are going to get that much time to spin themselves out. I couldn’t be happier and more proud of the work but like Vince, there are some other things I want to try. Having said that, I love Albuquerque, I love Bob, I love Rhea, I love Vince. I love the whole group. So, we’ll keep as much of the band together as we can. Also, never say never. Who knows how we’re going to feel in a couple years?”

Gilligan also liked having exactly the same amount of hours as the title of the movie 127 Hours.

“I always say 127 hours seems meaningful because it’s how many hours it took that poor bastard to cut his own arm off,” Gilligan said. “That’s got to mean something. God bless him.”

