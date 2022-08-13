‘Better Call Saul’: Thomas Schnauz Confirms Pryce Is Laser Tag Danny

Better Call Saul explored the origin story of several Breaking Bad characters besides Saul Goodman. In the original series, Saul mentions a man named Danny, who he trusts to help him launder money. Writer Thomas Schnauz recently confirmed that this character is Daniel “Pryce” Wormal from Better Call Saul.

Saul Goodman mentions ‘Danny’ in ‘Breaking Bad’

In Breaking Bad Season 3, Episode 11, Walt and Skyler meet with Saul Goodman to create a money laundering plan. Saul suggests a cover story: Walt will invest his “gambling winnings” in laser tag. However, Saul’s idea doesn’t impress Skyler.

Skyler tells Walt that a car wash is a better cover story for money laundering, but Saul isn’t convinced. The car wash doesn’t have a “Danny,” which is the man who runs the laser tag business. Saul tells Walt, “Danny will look the other way to keep his dream afloat. In other words, Danny can be trusted completely.”

In the Better Call Saul episode “Pimento,” fans were introduced to Daniel “Pryce” Wormald. Pryce hires Mike as a bodyguard when he sells pills to Nacho Varga. Later he gets in some legal trouble when his home is robbed, and the cops find a hole in the wall where they presume he was hiding illegal substances. Mike calls on Jimmy to serve as Pryce’s attorney, and he comes up with an elaborate lie to get Pryce out of trouble.

‘Better Call Saul’ writer Thomas Schnauz confirmed that Pryce is laser tag Danny

Fans have speculated that Pryce from Better Call Saul is the same Danny that Saul mentions in Breaking Bad. In Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 11, Gene Takovic gets an update on the state of things in Albuquerque from Francesca. He mentions Danny in their conversation.

“We made Pryce’s real name Daniel Wormald, and my dream was always to bring Pryce back and have him be the guy who runs the Laser Tag place as Danny,” said Thomas Schnauz in an interview with The Rolling Stone. “It just didn’t work out that way. But when Gene mentions Danny here, that’s who he’s referring to.”

Francesca reveals Huell’s fate in ‘Better Call Saul’

During the same phone call, Francesca reveals that Huell is likely back home in New Orleans. He walked free from the DEA after they held him under false pretenses. “I hated breaking that illusion. I wanted to maybe sort of keep that going,” Schnauz said of Huell’s fate to The Rolling Stone. “But we had to address that.”

“Huell is a friend to Jimmy. As it turned out, they were very close. So it felt important for him to ask how Huell was. And Kuby, we had wanted him for an episode in Season Five, and [Bill Burr] wasn’t available, that’s why we went back to Steven Ogg.”

