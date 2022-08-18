‘Better Call Saul’: Where to Watch the Cast After the Series Finale

Better Call Saul Season 6 has finally brought the Breaking Bad prequel to an end, with the cast bidding farewell to the characters they’ve portrayed for the better half of a decade — some even longer. And with the AMC series over and done, fans will have to look elsewhere to catch up with stars like Bob Odenkirk and Rhea Seehorn. So, what’s next for the cast of Better Call Saul?

Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando, Giancarlo Esposito, Rhea Seehorn, and Bob Odenkirk | Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Bob Odenkirk’s new show was announced during the ‘Better Call Saul’ finale

Bob Odenkirk has done a lot over the past couple of years — from finishing Better Call Saul to starring in the action film Nobody to writing a memoir. And during the Better Call Saul Season 6 finale, AMC revealed that Odenkirk has joined the cast of its upcoming series, Straight Man.

Per Deadline, the show will adapt Richard Russo’s novel of the same name. It’s currently in development, but should AMC green light it, Odenkirk is set to play the chairman of a college English department — one who’s going through a mid-life crisis of sorts. Aaron Zelman and Paul Lieberstein will serve as showrunners, with Peter Farrelly directing.

In addition to joining Straight Man, Odenkirk is also working on Guru Nation for Paramount+. According to Polygon, Odenkirk is co-creating the docu-style series alongside David Cross. The pair will also play the show’s leads, two cult gurus engaged in an intense rivalry with one another. And although nothing’s confirmed, it seems Odenkirk would like to get another Better Call Saul cast member involved with Guru Nation: Rhea Seehorn.

Rhea Seehorn doesn’t have anything lined up — but her ‘Better Call Saul’ co-star wants to cast her

Rhea Seehorn | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

Bob Odenkirk already has more roles lined up, but Rhea Seehorn’s future beyond Better Call Saul remains a mystery. As of this writing, Seehorn hasn’t announced any new projects. However, Odenkirk would like to cast her in Guru Nation.

The actor told Variety as much, admitting, “I hope I can get her.” And although nothing’s confirmed, we hope so too. It’d be nice to see the pair together again in some capacity, and Seehorn would no doubt bring plenty of talent to the cult-centric comedy. Fingers crossed they reach some sort of arrangement!

Giancarlo Esposito has a few projects on the horizon

Giancarlo Esposito | Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

RELATED: Why a Gus Fring Series Should Be the Next ‘Breaking Bad’ Spinoff

While Rhea Seehorn hasn’t officially been cast in any future projects, her Better Call Saul co-star Giancarlo Esposito has several appearances on the horizon. In addition to announcing Odenkirk’s new show, AMC revealed that Esposito will star in one of its upcoming series: Parish.

Not much is known about Parish just yet, but fans of Esposito can look forward to The Mandalorian Season 3 while they await more info. IMDb has the actor listed for a return as Moff Gideon — and with the villain surviving season 2, it’s probably no surprise he’ll be back to torment Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and Baby Yoda. The third season debuts in 2023, so viewers will see Esposito again soon.

Per Deadline, Esposito is also confirmed for Netflix’s Jigsaw. From the minds of Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott, the show will tell a heist story based loosely on real events. It’s expected to come out later this year, so fans should keep an eye out for a release date.

Jonathan Banks was cast in Apple TV+ thriller ‘Constellation’

Jonathan Banks | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’: Jonathan Banks Still Has 1 Major Question About Mike

Mike Ehrmantraut actor Jonathan Banks was cast in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, and now the actor is moving on from the franchise. Rather than staying at AMC, Banks will take on a role at Apple TV+. The streamer announced back in April that Banks would star alongside Noomi Rapace in its upcoming psychological thriller series, Constellation.

Constellation will follow Rapace’s Jo, who Apple TV+ describes as “a woman who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.” There’s no word on Banks’ role in this science-fiction thriller, but it’ll be interesting to see him in such a different genre.

According to IMDb, Banks will also make an appearance in the upcoming film The Damaged. However, as of this writing, few details are available about the project.

Patrick Fabian will appear in ‘The Other Zoe’

Patrick Fabian | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Of all the members of the Better Call Saul cast, Patrick Fabian had one of the most emotional send-offs in season 6. And after his compelling performance as Howard Hamlin, viewers will no doubt be eager to see what he does next.

Fortunately, Fabian does have one project coming out post-Better Call Saul. He’s set to appear in rom-com The Other Zoe, which IMDb indicates is in post-production. There’s no word on when the film will release, but we’ll be waiting for updates on that front.

Other than that, it seems the actor will take his time deciding on his next move. During the Better Call Saul Season 6 premiere, Fabian told Variety that he felt some “existential dread” over the prequel’s end.

“There’s existential dread as well,” Fabian explained. “Like, ‘Oh, the show’s over. What are you going to do next?’ And you know, mothers and fathers are great for that. They’re like, ‘Well, that’s over. Now what?’ And I’m like, ‘You know, I might want to bask in the sunshine in this for a second.'”

He’s certainly earned a bit of basking. Hopefully, we’ll see more of him on-screen after he’s done.

There’s no word on where we’ll see Michael Mando next

Michael Mando | Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage

RELATED: ‘Better Call Saul’ Creators Originally ‘Fought’ to Keep Nacho Varga Alive

Similar to Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando made an emotional exit from Better Call Saul. And as of this writing, he still hasn’t announced any other projects. Those hoping to see more of the actor who brought Nacho Varga to life will have to wait for updates on his future plans. But at the moment, he doesn’t seem to have any other roles lined up.

Prior to season 6, he appeared in Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing a character who could very well return in a sequel. Additionally, he did some voice acting for Far Cry 6. Clearly, Mando’s talents cover a wide range of projects — so there’s no telling where he might show up next.

Tony Dalton would love to reprise his ‘Hawkeye’ role

Tony Dalton | Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

Like several other members of the Better Call Saul cast, Tony Dalton doesn’t have anything lined up after the AMC prequel. However, he seems open to returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe — and we’re not exactly done holding out hope for Hawkeye Season 2.

Dalton played Jack Duquesne in Hawkeye Season 1. His character was built up to be a villain but later revealed to be an ordinary guy with an interest in sword-fighting. Speaking with Discussing Film, Dalton admitted he’d like to revisit the part.

“Of course, I would do that role again,” Dalton admitted. “It was fun. It’s nice to be the good guy for a change.”

Only time will tell if we see more of Dalton’s “good guy” character in the future. In the meantime, we’ll be waiting for more casting announcements for the Better Call Saul star.

RELATED: Streaming Guide to ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe After ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Finale