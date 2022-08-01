‘Better Call Saul’ Writer Thomas Schnauz Prepares Fans for His Final Episode With a Tongue-in-Cheek Message

Writer Thomas Schnauz has one last gift for Better Call Saul fans. His final episode of the series, titled “Breaking Bad,” airs on August 1. Schnauz worked on Breaking Bad before joining the prequel series. He recently prepared fans for his final episode of the series with a tongue-in-cheek Tweet.

Some viewers had strong opinions about ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 10

Last week, Better Call Saul released an episode that broke the mold. “Nippy,” written by Alison Tatlock, took place entirely in black-and-white and during the Gene Takovic timeline. Gene takes matters into his own hands when a cab driver named Jeff recognizes him as Saul Goodman.

What follows is the return of Slippin Jimmy in a mall heist to end all mall heists. The con was beautiful to behold, and it was a nice break from the exceptionally dark turn of events in the previous episode, which saw Kim Wexler leave Jimmy for good.

Still, some fans weren’t impressed. A Twitter user replied to a Tweet by Patrick Fabian and called “Nippy” the “worst episode ever.” Forbes’ review of the episode called it “genuinely bad.” Schnauz acknowledged this response with a tongue-in-cheek Tweet.

Always a pleasure to see you, Gene. #FYC pic.twitter.com/hwTAnTB9Td — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) July 29, 2022

‘Breaking Bad’ is Thomas Schnauz’s final episode of ‘Better Call Saul’

Thomas Schnauz worked alongside Peter Gould and Vince Gilligan in Breaking Bad, writing episodes such as “Shotgun,” “Say My Name,” and “Buried” before joining the prequel series. Schnauz’s final episode of the prequel series airs on August 1, and he can’t wait to see fans’ responses.

“This is my last episode of #BetterCallSaul. Ever. I hope most of you like it. I hope a small portion of you (and you know who you are) are bored senseless by it and consider it the worst episode ever,” the writer said in a tongue-in-cheek Tweet.

Schnauz previously received recognition for his work on Better Call Saul. His season 6 midseason finale episode “Plan and Execution” is in the running for an Emmy for Outstanding Writing For a Drama Series and features one of the most shocking cliffhangers of all time.

Only three episodes remain.



A new #BetterCallSaul premieres tonight at 9pm on @AMC_TV and @AMCPlus. pic.twitter.com/IQZzW3Lh8x — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) August 1, 2022

Will Walt and Jesse return in ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Episode 11?

Despite the varied opinions on “Nippy,” most Better Call Saul fans are in for a real treat with tonight’s new episode. The title itself, “Breaking Bad,” is upping the anticipation. Fans are speculating that Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul will finally make their return as Walt and Jesse.

The episode 11 poster, which features a fish swimming in a boiling flask, only adds to the excitement. Fans were reminded of the exchange between Walt and Jesse in Breaking Bad, where Walt argues with Jesse about what type of flask to cook in. While there is speculation about what will happen in the new episode, the Better Call Saul writers love to keep fans guessing.

Watch the final episodes of Better Call Saul airing on AMC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

