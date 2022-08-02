Beyoncé and Lizzo Changed Their Song Lyrics After Using an Ableist Slur

Beyoncé‘s album Renaissance has gotten fans everywhere dancing after a six-year hiatus from the Queen Bey. But after the album’s release, some criticized the singer for the inclusion of an ableist slur in one of her songs. She’s not the only artist to come under fire recently: Lizzo also faced backlash for the inclusion of the word in one of her singles.

Beyonce attends the “Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology” Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)

Beyoncé used a term considered ableist in her song ‘Heated’

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album was a rebirth in many ways, as Beyoncé herself felt inspired while putting the record together.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration,” she said on Instagram. “I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”

One of the songs on the album, “Heated,” contained a line that received immediate backlash. The track, co-written by Drake, contains the line “Sp*zzin’ on that a**, sp*zz on that a**.”

Lizzo (Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

She’s changing the song lyrics

Some disability advocates called out Beyoncé for usage of the term, especially given that Lizzo had come under fire for its usage just a few weeks prior.

Like Lizzo, Beyoncé listened to her fans. In a statement, her team confirmed that “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Lizzo did the same thing

In the lead-up to her album Special‘s release, Lizzo released the song “Grrrls” as a promotional single. The track also contained the term, and she quickly moved to record and release a new version.

“It has been brought to my attention that there is a harmful word in my new song ‘Grrrls.’ Let me make one thing clear: I never want to promote derogatory language,” she wrote on Instagram. “As a fat Black woman in America, I have had many hurtful words used against me so I understand the power words can have (whether intentionally, or in my case, unintentionally.)”

She went on to announce that she had recorded a new version of the song.

“This is the result of me listening and taking action,” she said. “As an influential artist I’m dedicated to being part of the change I’ve been waiting to see in the world.”

