Beyoncé Might Hate Jay-Z’s Tour Dressing Room Based on Her Own Backstage Demands

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been married for 14 years and together for more than 20. While the two must enjoy each other’s company, they have several differences in their demands for their dressing rooms. Some of these issues rival each other, meaning they both have disagreements regarding what they like.

Beyoncé has several specific food demands for her dressing room backstage

Jay-Z and Beyonce | Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Business Insider recently shared a list of famous artists’ dressing room demands. The list includes many famous artists, including Paul McCartney, Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Adele, and Katy Perry. Beyonce doesn’t have too extensive of a list of demands, but some are oddly specific.

For her food choices, the former Destiny’s Child member requests juicy baked chicken, but only legs, breasts, and wings. She asks for the chicken to be heavily seasoned with fresh garlic, season salt, cayenne pepper, and black pepper. Additionally, Beyoncé requests steamed garlic broccoli, lightly seasoned green beans, and lightly seasoned steamed spinach.

Her drink requests are also very specific as she requests one case of Aquafina water bottles (half cold, half room temperature) and a hot tea set up with a new coffee pot. The Texas-born artist also asks for sliced lemon wedges, rose-scented candles, and a lighter for the candles.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé have conflicting dressing room requests

Jay-Z also has particular demands, but some directly conflict with Beyoncé. For example, Beyoncé requests that the temperature of her dressing room be at 78 degrees, while Jay-Z wishes for the room to be at 72. It’s unknown what temperature they keep in their house, but Beyoncé prefers a warmer environment, while Jay-Z likes it to be colder. Considering she’s from Texas and he’s from New York, that does make sense.

The two also have competing brands. Beyoncé has Pepsi products backstage, while Jay-Z has Coca-Cola products. The difference is that her demands specifically state she can only have Pepsi products, suggesting she is endorsed by that company. Pepsi and Coca-Cola are competing companies, and the rivalry between the two is alive in the Knowles-Carter household.

The Brooklyn rapper requires 7 dressing rooms

The most noteworthy demand for Jay-Z is that he has to have 7 dressing rooms. It’s unclear why since his demands would most likely fit in one room, but that’s what is on the list. Unlike Beyoncé who can only have Pepsi, Jay-Z drinks several products, including Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Vitamin Water, and two 48 cases of Fiji Water (24 cold/ 24 room temperature).

Jay-Z must also be a fan of peanut butter & jelly sandwiches as he demands one jar of peanut butter and one jar of grape jelly. For his furniture needs, The Blueprint rapper asks for one loveseat, one large couch, and two matching end tables. He also asks for one hot tea service for four with a hot water kettle and ceramic and disposable cups. He does ask for alcohol, but the specific demands were scrapped from the list.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have different preferences, but the two are oddly specific in a few of their demands.

