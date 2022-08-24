Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Family Take to the Seas in Mega Yacht Amid ‘Renaissance’ Success

Queen Bey is back to reigning the music charts thanks to her 2022 release and its single “Break My Soul.” To celebrate the release of Renaissance, Beyoncé and her family vacationed on a mega yacht. Here’s what we know about this trip to Croatia.

Beyoncé released the song ‘Break My Soul’ off of 2022’s ‘Renaissance’

Beyoncé accepts the Best R&B Performance award for ‘Black Parade’ during the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Queen Bey is officially in her Renaissance era. In 2022, Beyoncé debuted her full-length album Renaissance – the first part of the three-act collection. The first single from this new era, “Break My Soul,” earned over 140 million Spotify plays since its debut.

Other tracks earned praise from fans and critics alike, including “Plastic Off the Soda,” “I’m That Girl,” and “America Has a Problem.”

Later, Beyoncé debuted “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix),” featuring Madonna. She also celebrated this album with a release party in New York City — complete with appearances from Kendrick Lamar, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Janelle Monáe.

Beyoncé and her family took a vacation following the release of ‘Renaissance’

After serving the children with Renaissance, Beyoncé took her own family on a Europe vacation with Jay-Z. TMZ reported that the couple spent time on a yacht off the coast of Croatia. Beyoncé snapped pictures with a digital camera, with Jay-Z also coming outside to take pictures.

This wouldn’t be the first time the Carters spent downtime in Europe, as Beyoncé’s 37th Birthday celebration took place in Italy. Rap-Up reported that this artist spent her 40th Birthday on a $400 Million Yacht sailing across the Mediterranean.

Most of these trips include appearances from Beyoncé’s three children. That’s Blue Ivy, her eldest daughter, and the twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Plus, Beyoncé is officially in her “Virgo’s Groove.” This singer celebrates her birthday on Sept. 4, although her 2022 plans remain a mystery to the Bey Hive. Some hope for Renaissance visuals, with a statement confirming more content is on the way.

“The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, decided to lead without visuals giving fans the opportunity to be limitless in their expansive listening journey,” Parkwood Entertainment shared in a press release. “It is a chance again to be listeners and not viewers while taking in every gem of the pristine production.”

Beyoncé’s visual album, Black Is King, debuted exclusively on Disney’s streaming platform, Disney+. This was in addition to The Lion King: The Gift, which debuted alongside Disney’s photoreal adaptation of their 1990s hit.

Will Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ be on Spotify?

Lemonade took months to debut on Spotify. However, Beyoncé released Renaissance on Tidal’s rival streaming platform. Beyoncé even broke a Spotify record on the record’s release date, July 29, with Renaissance becoming Spotify’s most-streamed album in a single day so far by a female artist in 2022.

There’s no word regarding when Beyoncé will release more music. In the meantime, Renaissance is available on major streaming platforms.

