Get a look at the Malibu mansion Jay-Z and Beyoncé paid an eye-watering amount for making it the priciest home ever sold in the Golden State.

Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, made history in 2023 but not for anything that has to do with their music careers. This time the power couple made history for a property they added to their real estate portfolio.

The 99 Problems rapper and the Single Ladies artist just purchased the most expensive home ever sold in California. Here’s a look at their new digs which is an architectural masterpiece that took more than a decade to build.

Details on Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s jaw-dropping $200 million property

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have picked up a new dream house to call home.

The house sits on eight acres atop a hill in Malibu overlooking the Pacific Ocean in the Paradise Cove area, known as “Billionaires’ Row.” It was previously owned by William Bell, who created The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful soap operas. His wife, Maria Bell, described the property as “dazzling” and “spectacular” but told the Wall Street Journal, “It’s also a daunting idea to live in something that can seem to many people like a Brutalist structure.”

The stunning pad that now belongs to Jay and Bey is a concrete structure by Japanese architect Tadao Ando, and it took nearly 15 years to build. The all-white, L-shaped estate boasts 40,000 square feet with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. There’s also a spacious backyard with one swimming pool, one reflecting pool, and direct beach access. The massive home reportedly features some of the Bells’ vast private art collection as well.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé shelled out $200 million for the compound which way less than the $295 million asking price. According to TMZ, the purchase is the most expensive in California history and the second most expensive behind a $238 million sale for an apartment in New York City. The previous record-holder for the most expensive home in the Golden State sold for $177 million, followed by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’ 2020 purchase of a $165 million house in Beverly Hills.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé also own a $88 million mansion in Bel-Air

Beyonce and Jay-Z perform onstage during the ‘On The Run II’ Tour | Larry Busacca/PW18/Getty Images for Parkwood Entertainment

Before moving to their new abode, the couple had been renting out some high-end and ultra-expensive properties in a few different locations. Those included a 13,000-square-foot New Orleans home that was once a church, a 15 bedroom-10 bathroom villa located along the scenic Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that costs $400,000 a month, and a 16,000-square-foot residence with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms in the affluent Holmby Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

They also own a mansion in Bel-Air, which they bought in 2017. That year, the sale was the biggest real estate transaction in LA County. The estate has eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, and 30,000 square feet of living space inside while the outdoor area adds an additional 10,000 square feet. Some of its amenities include four swimming pools, a spa, a gym, a media room, a movie theater, staff quarters, a 15-car garage, and a basketball court. Moreover, the house is protected by bulletproof glass windows.