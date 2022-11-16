Beyoncé and Jay-Z Are Tied For the Most Nominations in Grammys History

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been a music power couple for two decades. Throughout that time, they’ve been by each other’s sides as they reach new career highs and set many new records in the music industry. With the upcoming 2023 Grammy Awards, Bey and Jay now share a Grammy Awards record.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z | Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100

Beyoncé earned nine nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards are set to take place at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, 2023. The nominations were announced in November 2022, with Beyoncé sitting atop the pack of nominees with nine nominations.

Bey earned a nomination for Best Song Written For Visual Media with “Be Alive” from the hit movie King Richard. Her other eight nominations are tied to her highly-anticipated seventh studio album Renaissance, release in July 2022.

Renaissance itself is up for Album of the Year and Best Dance/Electronic Album. Lead single “Break My Soul” is nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Dance/Electronic Recording. “Virgo’s Groove” is up for Best R&B Performance, while “Plastic Off the Sofa” is up for Best Traditional R&B Performance. “Cuff It” is nominated for Best R&B Song.

Beyoncé is trailed by Kendrick Lamar, who earned a total of eight nominations at the 2023 Grammy Awards. Adele and Brandi Carlile each have seven nominations, while Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, and The-Dream each have six Grammy noms.

Jay-Z’s 2023 Grammy nominations

With 88 total Grammy Award nominations to her name, Beyoncé tied a record held by her husband Jay-Z for the most nominations in Grammy history. Prior to the 2023 Grammy nominations announcement, Jay-Z was the most-nominated artist in Grammys history, with 83 nods total; he’s followed by Paul McCartney, who has 81, and Quincy Jones with 80. With five more nominations at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and Beyoncé both now share the record of being the most Grammy-nominated artists in history with 88 each.

Beyoncé is currently tied with Quincy Jones as the second-most awarded artist in Grammys history, with 28 wins total. If she wins three more awards, she will tie the late classical conductor Georg Solti for the most Grammy wins at 31. Beyoncé’s 28 wins already make her the most-awarded woman in Grammys history.

Jay-Z’s five nominations at 2023 Grammys include Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance for DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” as well as nods for Album of the Year for his work on Renaissance and Song of the Year for his work on “Break My Soul.”

She released ‘Renaissance’ with no visuals and no press

Beyoncé’s Renaissance took over the world after its release in the summer of 2022. And while fans have come to expect a visual album from Beyoncé upon a new LP’s release — and Bey herself teasing visuals for the dancefloor-ready album — she has yet to release any visuals attached to the album.

Beyoncé has also notably laid low since Renaissance‘s release, limiting her public appearances and not doing any press to promote the album. Instead, she’s let the music speak for itself, and it was enough to earn a whopping nine nominations from the Recording Academy. The visuals will be eligible at the 2024 Grammys, giving Beyoncé the opportunity to win Grammys thanks to the same album two years in a row.

RELATED: Beyoncé Has the ‘Same Type of Intensity’ While Recording as Michael Jackson, According to His Former Producer